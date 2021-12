The Orlando Pride acquired Ali Krieger in a trade with the Washington Spirit on Nov. 2, 2016 prior to the start of the club’s second season in the NWSL. The Dumfries, VA native played her college career at Penn State University, starting all 94 matches she played for the Nittany Lions, scoring 12 goals and recording 19 assists. Krieger played for the Washington Freedom and FFC Frankfurt before returning as an allocated player on the 2013 Washington Spirit for the NWSL’s inaugural season.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO