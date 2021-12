It promises to deliver 201 horsepower and 33 mpg combined. Despite the turbulence Nissan has faced over the past few years, some of its technology is undeniably impressive. Perhaps the crowning jewel of this engineering power is its variable compression engine, one of the most technically advanced passenger car power plants out there. Allowing for a continuously variable compression ratio and impressive power and efficiency thanks to the addition of a turbocharger, it's previously only been seen as a 2.0-liter four-cylinder in the Nissan Altima and Infiniti QX50/55. Now, though, the tech is coming to one of Nissan's most popular products: the Rogue.

CARS ・ 17 DAYS AGO