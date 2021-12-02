Sporting KC forwards snubbed from 2021 MLS Best XI, continuing 26-year streak

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Nicolas Isimat-Mirin scored his first MLS goal, Graham Zusi added a goal and an assist and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Isimat-Mirin tapped in to an empty net from point-blank range to give Sporting a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time. Kansas City, the conference’s No. 3 seed, plays second-seeded Seattle or No. 7 seed Real Salt Lake in the semis. Shelton, who side-netted a first-timer from 7 yards out to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Cristian Dájome converted from the penalty spot in the 39th after Sporting’s Luis Martins was called for a hand-ball in the area to make it 1-1. Khiry Shelton side-netted a first-timer from 7 yards out to open the scoring in the 17th minute.

