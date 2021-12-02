ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Plot Twist: A Conversation With Mystery Author Allen Eskens

kwit.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe author of the book club favorite and best-selling Max Rupert...

www.kwit.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Best thriller and mystery books of 2021

The settings and themes in 10 of the best mysteries and thrillers of 2021 were all over the place — fitting enough for a year of so much uncertainty and a far higher than normal rate of social chaos. What these terrific novels do have in common is a level of talent and craftsmanship that can compete with any Golden Age of crime fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dailytitan.com

Column: Tuffy's Book Nook highlights characters worth reading about

No matter how many novels readers go through, our favorite stories have a way of sticking with us after the final chapter. The solace that can be found hiding between the pages of a story is something more powerful than we think, and part of that magic is due to the creation of unique characters that speak to us in ways that no one else has.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plot Twist#The First Fifty Pages
unl.edu

Plot development, suspense topics of Zoom conversation

University of Nebraska–Lincoln creative writing faculty Timothy Schaffert and Joy Castro will present a Zoom conversation, “Twisting Plots and Other Literary Mischief,” at 5 p.m. Dec. 1. The virtual conversation will delve into writing crime and suspense, plot development, and other key components of novel writing. Castro, Willa Cather professor...
LINCOLN, NE
Shelbyville News

Religous mystery author hopes to inspire others at book signing

Three Sisters Books and Gifts will be hosting a book signing Dec. 2, but in the eyes of the author, the event is about much more than selling his books. David Carlson, a former professor of religious studies at Franklin College, will be reading selections from his latest two books in a mystery series: “Wrapped in Darkness: A Christopher Worthy and Father Fortis Mystery,” which was released in 2020; and “Like a Thief in the Night: A Christopher Worthy and Father Fortis Mystery,” which was released earlier this year.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
kwit.org

How to find your next favorite read with NPR's Books We Love

Just like peaches in summer and pumpkins in fall, books are a seasonal commodity. In June, beach reads are in full bloom. By September, we're looking at weighty biographies and potentially prize-winning fiction. And by early winter, well, it's time to look back over the year and pick our favorites.
bookriot.com

10 LGBTQ Mystery Books

Last month when I rounded up the best LGBTQ thrillers, I was amazed with how much progress the genre’s seen in terms of queer representation over the past few years. As a queer mystery writer myself, I’m aware of how difficult it can be to find crime novels with LGBTQ protagonists, even as publishers are making better efforts.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mltnews.com

The Writer’s Desk: The power in drafting to discover what your book Is about

In 2020, I presented a session on Making it to the Finish Line at the Write on the Sound (WOTS) conference. During Q&A near the end, in the chat feature someone asked about what I meant by doing a reverse outline during revisions. I was pressed for time and the monitor had already given me my time’s-up signal, so I gave a brief, half-assed answer. I’d like to correct that here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mprnews.org

Answering today's problems with yesterday's fairy tales

Jack Zipes considers himself a “cultural excavator.” He thinks that answers to the major cultural and political quandaries of today can be found in the fairy tales of the past, and he’s committed to digging those stories up. In order to publish more of the stories he’s “unburied,” the celebrated...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kwit.org

Check It Out: The Drowning Kind by Jennifer McMahon

This is Sarah Enright, with the Sioux City Public Library, and you’re listening to Check It Out. Today I am recommending The Drowning Kind by Jennifer McMahon. If you’re looking for a haunting, atmospheric read with genre bending supernatural elements, and unforgettable chills and thrills, this is the perfect book for you.
SIOUX CITY, IA
SFGate

Book World: December paperback releases: 7 books to read now

- - - During 2020, a year of racial reckoning, Black women made an impact, both as visible leaders and as a powerful force at the polls. The reality is that Black women have been fighting against oppression and struggling to gain power through nontraditional paths for centuries. Historian Martha S. Jones illuminates the stories of those whose activism laid the groundwork for change and paints a more complete picture of the forces that shaped our democracy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: Inspired by real-life murderers, Dostoevsky wrote a new kind of novel

- - - In September 1865, Fyodor Dostoevsky reached his lowest ebb. The 43-year-old Russian was holed up in a cheap hotel room in Wiesbaden, the spa town in central Germany where he had come to recoup his fortunes at the roulette table. The military engineer turned writer had been in debt most of his adult life, having exhausted the lines of credit through which Russians kept their sclerotic financial system going - personal loans, promissory notes, even pawnshop tickets. A final devastating loss at the tables left Dostoevsky destitute, whereupon the Hotel Victoria promptly stopped providing its troublesome guest with candles and clean sheets.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy