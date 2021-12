The Las Vegas Raiders are very much in the mix for a playoff spot this season, but here, we look at what their 2022 NFL Draft class could look like. This Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders will battle it out against the Washington Football Team in a must-win game for both teams. While the WFT have the No. 7 seed in the NFC right now, meaning they would make the playoffs if the season ended tomorrow, the Raiders are on the outside looking in, holding spot No. 8 in the AFC.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO