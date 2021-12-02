ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

DNR to rescind temporary ban on farmed deer movement

By Editorials
INFORUM
 1 day ago

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will rescind an emergency rule temporarily prohibiting the importation and movement of farmed white-tailed deer into and within the state on Monday, Dec. 6, the agency said Thursday. The temporary rule, which has been in effect since Oct. 11, is one tool...

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Test deer for CWD before eating venison, DNR says

MADISON (WLUK) -- You've bagged your big buck, but before you dig into those venison burgers, the Department of Natural Resources has a warning for you. With chronic wasting disease continuing to spread among Wisconsin's deer herd, the DNR urges hunters to get their animals tested before eating the meat.
MADISON, WI
Minneapolis Star Tribune

DNR to lift ban on moving captive deer in fight to limit chronic wasting disease

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Thursday announced it is lifting its emergency action against deer farms that temporarily halted the movement of captive animals in the agency's fight against chronic wasting disease (CWD). The ban will be lifted Monday. The DNR put the ban in place Oct. 11....
ANIMALS
kiwaradio.com

DNR: Safety First During Iowa Shotgun Deer Seasons

Statewide Iowa — The long wait is almost over. For an expected 55-60,000 deer hunters, the shotgun deer seasons are right around the corner and before they head to the timber, it’s important that everyone go through their gear to make sure everything still fits and still works and takes time to review their hunting safety plan.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Kenosha News.com

WisEye Morning Minute: DNR 2021 Gun Deer Hunting Briefing

On Tuesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, Eric Lobner, DNR's Wildlife Management Program director, in a virtual news conference said the opening weekend gun deer harvest this year is down about 14 percent compared to last year. Gun deer hunters during the opening weekend of the nine-day season harvested 85,860 deer this year compared to the 99,832 deer harvested during opening weekend last year. The gun deer season began last Saturday and runs through this Sunday. Overall deer hunting license sales were also down by 1.5 percent compared to the same time last year, with 795,039 licenses sold as of Sunday. Lobner said Wisconsin continues to be a key destination for out-of-state hunters, noting an increase so far of 2,000 out-of-state hunters compared to last year. That's a 3.8 percent increase in the number of non-resident hunters coming to Wisconsin, he said. Lobner said a nationwide ammunition shortage may have given some hunters pause before pulling their triggers on deer this year, though he added the shortage likely did not deter hunters from buying licenses.
ANIMALS
Albert Lea Tribune

DNR cautions the public as open water begins to freeze

With a deadly open-water season nearly in the rearview mirror, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone that lakes and ponds throughout the state have started to freeze — and that where ice hasn’t formed, the water is dangerously cold. It’s up to all people to choose to stay safe around the water or ice, according to the DNR.
POLITICS
WBAY Green Bay

DNR pushes deer hunters to do CWD testing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On the eve of Wisconsin’s gun-deer season, the DNR makes one more push encouraging successful hunters to have their deer tested for chronic wasting disease. The state’s focus is on Northeast Wisconsin right now. Over the last two years, CWD made its way into Northeast...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2021 gun deer hunt preliminary harvest totals: Wisconsin DNR

MADISON, Wis. - The 2021 nine-day gun deer hunt in Wisconsin kicked off the holiday season – and now, preliminary harvest registration, license sales, and hunting incident numbers are now available. Preliminary registration totals. Preliminary figures show that hunters registered 175,667 deer during the 2021 nine-day gun deer hunt, including...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#White Tailed Deer#Deer Season#Cwd
96.7 The River

Minnesota DNR Lifting Deer Importation Ban

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is lifting the ban on the importation and movement of farmed deer in Minnesota. The temporary emergency rule was put into place on October 11th after discovering a Wisconsin farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease had shipped 387 white-tailed deer to farms in seven states, including Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

DNR releases numbers for deer season, licenses and deer down from 2020

(WFRV) – The numbers from Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer hunt were released, and totals show a decrease from the previous year. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released the statistics from the 2021 nine-day gun deer hunt. The numbers are broken down into preliminary license sales totals, preliminary registration totals and hunting incidents.
WISCONSIN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

DNR urging hunters to test deer for bovine tuberculosis

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Deer hunting season is in full swing in northern Michigan, and for many across the region, that means economic dollars. While one local chamber is reporting more people hunting in its area this year, there’s one important thing hunters are forgetting to do. Downtown Gaylord...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
willmarradio.com

DNR reviews local deer season results

(New London MN-) The DNR says the recently-completed Minnesota Firearms Deer Season resulted in about 800 deer harvested in our local area. Area DNR Wildlife Manager Cory Netland says in Deer Zone 277, which includes the area north of Willmar, including New London, Spicer, Meeker County, and west to Glenwood and Starbuck is excellent deer habitat. Netland says they opened up the licenses to try and increase the harvest this fall, but the mild weather on the opening weekend worked against them...
ANIMALS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DNR: Nine-day gun season deer kill drops 8% from 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WISC/AP) — Hunters killed thousands fewer deer during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun season this year than in 2020, according to preliminary state Department of Natural Resources data released Tuesday. The DNR offers multiple deer hunting seasons each fall but the nine-day season remains the pinnacle for hunters. It began at dawn on Nov. 20 and ran until nightfall Sunday....
DANE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

DNR: Wisconsin hunters kill fewer deer in 2021

MADISON (WLUK) -- Deer Hunt 2021 is officially in the books, and compared to a year ago, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say, fewer hunters harvested fewer deer this year throughout the nine-day campaign. Preliminary numbers from the DNR indicate in 2021 hunters harvested 175,667 total deer. A year...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin DNR Says Deer License Sales Down Slightly From Last Year

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The Department of Natural Resources says deer license sales are down slightly this year for the gun hunt. DNR Wildlife Management Program Director Eric Lobner says preliminary sales are down about 1 and a half percent, but there's some good news. "Wisconsin continues to be a key destination location. We did see an increase in the number of non-resident license sales this year so it's great to see people coming to Wisconsin and continuing to hunt."
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinexaminer.com

DNR releases figures on preliminary deer hunts

The Department of Natural Resources has released the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the state’s 170th gun deer season. The regular deer season will continue through Nov. 28, following the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 29-Dec. 8). The statewide antlerless-only season will last four days, (Dec. 9-12).
POLITICS
merrillfotonews.com

DNR: Avoid ash trees when placing deer stands

WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) cautions hunters to avoid placing deer stands in or near ash trees this deer season. Most ash trees in the southern half of Wisconsin, Door County and the Mississippi River counties are dead or dying from emerald ash borer infestation. Although emerald ash borer is not as widespread in other parts of the state, the invasive insect continues to be found at additional locations throughout the state and unreported infestations are also likely present.
ANIMALS
Daily Mining Gazette

DNR study illuminates factors influencing deer abundance

HOUGHTON – In the Upper Peninsula, where wilderness and wildlife are a crucial part of daily life and commerce, the white-tailed deer is a revered species. Management decisions affecting the deer herd are closely followed and frequently debated by UP residents. In June, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR)...
HOUGHTON, MI
Mining Journal

DNR: Hunt apps available

LANSING — Pure Michigan Hunt applications are available until Dec. 31, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced. Participants could take home hunting equipment worth thousands of dollars; licenses for elk, bear, antlerless deer, and spring and fall turkey; and first pick at a managed waterfowl hunt area. Each $5...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy