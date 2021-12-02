ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VICE TV Drops Trailer For Michael K. Williams’ Final Season Of Docuseries ‘Black Market’

By Ny MaGee
Black America Web
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported by PEOPLE, the program explores the dangerous world of illicit trade. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “Our goal is just to simply, show the world a window as to why people do the things they do,” the late actor says...

blackamericaweb.com

Michael K. Williams
TODAY.com

Get a 1st look at emotional final ‘This Is Us’ season in new trailer

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade isn't the only exciting thing airing Thursday morning on NBC — the network is also unveiling a trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of "This Is Us." The two-minute clip, like the series itself, deals with the concepts of remembrance and time. It...
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
TV SERIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Dame Dash Wants His Streaming Platform To Be “As Big As Disney” Amid FOX Soul Partnership

As more people are founding companies now than ever before, the concept of ownership and controlling one’s financial future has grown in popularity over the past decade. The so-called American Dreams of blue-collar security or corporate ladder-climbing have given way to a digital goldrush, as technology now allows anyone with a cellphone or a laptop to consider themselves a boss or a brand. However, 25 years ago, Damon Dash was an early adopter of this mentality, working his magic in a world that was still largely analog, during a time when building a company required more than a Wi-Fi connection.  Hailing from Harlem, regarded by many as the home of the hustler, Dash has always shown a willingness...
TV & VIDEOS
thisis50.com

Tavia TV: Surviving Issa’s Final Season

Once again, Issa Rae is in an endless love triangle. Despite the men that have entered and exited her life, its evident that she has only one true love, Lawrence. The realism is unfortunate for Nathan who evidently is in love with her but isn’t stupid enough to get completely swept into Issa’s witty humor and round the way girl personality. He is though always there, completely reliable. Maybe it’s his way for making it up disappearing when she thought she could move forward with him. Molly and Issa have consistently existed for one another. Filling in the voids that their tumultuous relationships with men left behind, they are still trying to get back to the place when only they mattered to one another. It is simply that fact that keep them trying. If only those efforts were present in their sexual relationships.
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Trailer: ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 [Final Season]

It’s almost time to wave goodbye to ‘This Is Us.’ But not before the NBC drama delivers what promises to be its most riveting instalment yet. Anchored by a stellar cast, which includes the likes of Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, the show follows the lives – past, present, and future – of The Pearson family.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

MacGruber: Peacock Drops Trailer and Premiere Date for TV Adaptation

MacGruber will be back on the cast next month. Peacock has confirmed the highly anticipated TV follow-up of the movie will launch Thursday, December 16. "After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released," reads the official logline. "His mission: to...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

This Is Us final season trailer features Phillip with his eye on Kate

On a holiday that is most sacred to the Pearsons — Pilgrim Rick wishes you a Happy Thanksgiving! — This Is Us is offering a new peek at the final season. Exactly one week after EW revealed six first-look photos of the season 6 premiere, NBC has released its first trailer for the final batch of episodes, set to Kate's (Chrissy Metz) rendition of "Time After Time." While most of the two-minute trailer is a fuzzy retrospective reliving key moments of the hit family drama — Rebecca (Mandy Moore) does her very pregnant dance for a towel-clad Jack (Milo Ventimiglia)! Kevin (Justin Hartley) comforts Randall (Sterling K. Brown) in the throes of an anxiety attack! Randall soothingly instructs William (Ron Cephas Jones) to breathe as he struggles for life! Jack rescues the family from a fire! — several upcoming scenes are teased.
TV SERIES
Collider

'This Is Us' Season 6 Unveils Trailer, New Images for the Final Chapter

It’s almost time to say goodbye to the family that made the world weep for the last five years. NBC has unveiled a trailer for the sixth and final season of hit series This Is Us. Once again, we will follow multiple timelines that tell the story of the Pearson family members across several decades.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Evolutions Drops Final Trailer, Posters

Pokemon Evolutions is ready to take aim at its final few episodes. After exploring regions like Unova and Alola, the special series is on deck to travel to new locales with its final four episodes. And now, fans have gotten their first look at the remaining episodes. "Featuring the regions...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Michael K. Williams Posthumously Returns to TV

The Wire actor Michael K. Williams finished the second season of his Vice TV documentary series Black Market shortly before his death in September. On Monday, the network announced the premiere date for the final episodes and released the first trailer. The series provides a detailed look at the illegal markets and criminal networks that continue to play a major role in life today.
TV & VIDEOS

