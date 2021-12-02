VICE TV Drops Trailer For Michael K. Williams’ Final Season Of Docuseries ‘Black Market’

Once again, Issa Rae is in an endless love triangle. Despite the men that have entered and exited her life, its evident that she has only one true love, Lawrence. The realism is unfortunate for Nathan who evidently is in love with her but isn’t stupid enough to get completely swept into Issa’s witty humor and round the way girl personality. He is though always there, completely reliable. Maybe it’s his way for making it up disappearing when she thought she could move forward with him. Molly and Issa have consistently existed for one another. Filling in the voids that their tumultuous relationships with men left behind, they are still trying to get back to the place when only they mattered to one another. It is simply that fact that keep them trying. If only those efforts were present in their sexual relationships.

