Reid Health pauses vaccine mandate efforts following federal court decision

RICHMOND — Reid Health announced it has paused its efforts surrounding a vaccine mandate for its staff after a federal judge brought a temporary halt to the vaccine mandate issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services under the direction of the Biden Administration.

“Reid Health is very pleased with the news of the temporary stay on the CMS federal vaccine mandate,” the healthcare system said in a statement. “While the organization has actively encouraged employees to be vaccinated, it has also maintained the choice should be a personal one based on accurate, verified information about the vaccines.”

A U.S. District Court judge Tuesday in Louisiana halted the CMS vaccine mandate, which was requiring the COVID-19 vaccination of staff at health care facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. The deadline for the first dose was Dec. 6 and employees would have to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

The federal agency said the mandate “protects those fighting this virus on the front lines while also delivering assurances to individuals and their families that they will be protected when seeking care.”

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty said in his ruling that “during a pandemic such as this one, it is even more important to safeguard the separation of powers set forth in our Constitution to avoid erosion of our liberties.”

Following Tuesday’s ruling, Kettering Health said its “vaccine policy protects the health and safety of our staff, our patients, and our community.”

“We began our vaccination prior to the CMS requirements. The current rise in COVID-19 cases across our region and state emphasizes the importance of being vaccinated. We continue to urge everyone who can be vaccinated to do so, as the vaccine is our best tool in the fight against COVID-19,” Kettering Health said in a statement.

It was not clear if any of the previously approved exemptions would be reinstated by Dayton Children’s, Kettering Health or Premier Health.

“We are reviewing the court’s decision and will determine next steps we need to take, if any, after a thorough review,” a Premier Health spokesman said Wednesday.

Dayton Children’s said it too is still evaluating the potential impacts the federal court decision will have.

