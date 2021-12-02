Harrison Twp. veteran, whose home was damaged in 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, gifted new roof

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Thanks to DryTech Exterior’s Roofs for Troops giveaway, a Harrison Township veteran will be going into the holidays with a new roof.

Multiple deadly tornadoes touched down the Miami Valley on Memorial Day 2019. Many are still trying to recover from the damage of that day.

Chris McConnel of Harrison Township has been living without a proper roof since 2019, he told News Center 7’s Candace Price.

But today DryTech Exteriors is changing that — during their Roofs for Troops Giveaway Drytech selects one veteran in the community to provide a new roof at no cost, this year they selected McConnel.

“It feels amazing. I really didn’t expect to win anything let alone a roof,” McConnel said. “I can sleep at night knowing if there’s going to be a leak with the snow coming that could possibly cave in the roof.”

McConnel served in the Navy from 2002-2007 and did one tour in the Persian Gulf War.

In 2015, McConnel was diagnosed with kidney cancer, according to his submission.

Although he is currently cancer-free McConnel still finds it difficult to work with the burdens of covid and recently being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.

DryTech Exteriors said McConnel was selected out of hundreds based on his level of need and multiple nominations.

©2021 Cox Media Group