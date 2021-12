Virgil Abloh was a trailblazer. The designer, who died on Sunday at age 41, achieved more in his nearly 15-year career than most others hope to in a lifetime. For the past two years, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and founder of Off-White had been privately battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer known as cardiac angiosarcoma but continued to forge new territory in the fashion industry. That he was working so intensely for so long under these conditions speaks to a strength and dignity that is often less remarked upon than his visionary leadership of the brands...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO