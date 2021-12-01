ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Network and Security Integration Tops IT Team Retooling Goals

Infoworld
 6 days ago

Business imperatives are expanding expectations of how IT can support...

www.infoworld.com

CIO

SD-WANs bring security and flexibility to enterprise networks

The sudden shift to remote working precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic represented a perfect SD-WAN use case. Overnight corporate wide area networks needed to expand to provide security options and reliable communications to hundreds, or maybe thousands of locations they had never previously been required to reach. To survive, businesses...
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Oracle’s Modern Data Platform Strategy: Autonomous, Integrated, Secure

Simply migrating to the cloud will not automatically enable a “data-driven future.” What would clearly be better is a set of IT solutions, applications and capabilities that are based upon an integrated and flexible data foundation, a description that fits Oracle’s modern data platform strategy. In this report, ESG analysts evaluate Oracle’s integrated cloud data platform and explain how it efficiently, autonomously, and securely integrates all data, making it available, accessible, and useable, regardless of where in a hybrid cloud ecosystem it sits. Learn how this platform delivers on a comprehensive, integrated data ecosystem of applications, development capabilities, and data management tools that extend and complement Oracle’s core database and database expertise.
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

CrowdStrike unveils new service integrations for Falcon unified security platform

By now, everyone knows that cybercrime is on the rise. Attacks are a “when, not if” proposition for companies, as misconfigurations in cloud architectures and employee lapses open gateways for sophisticated criminals to exploit. “An adversary is able to enter a network and move laterally into that network within one...
SOFTWARE
The Tech Report& LLC

6 Must-Have Network Security Solutions for Enterprise

Enterprise cybersecurity is a complex challenge to tackle. The wide range of enterprise application technology, from network endpoints to IoT connectivity, makes security a puzzle. Where does an enterprise begin, and which solutions offer the best fit?. While many service providers offer end-to-end solutions, the best approach is to adopt...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

oak9 Adds Integration With Jira To Streamline Security

Oak9, a leader in infrastructure-as-code (IaC) security, recently launched an integration with Jira, a leading workflow management tool, to streamline the security process for oak9 customers. oak9 continuously and dynamically monitors customers’ application infrastructure for security design gaps and vulnerabilities, and the connection to Jira will provide real-time feedback about...
SOFTWARE
CIO

Episode 3: Crafting a Strategy for Agile and Secure Networks

Thinking strategically is key for success in IT. In 2021, IDG saw a significant jump in the number of CIOs calling themselves “strategic.” These are the CIOs who spend the majority of their time driving business innovation and identifying opportunities for competitive differentiation.[1]. And this trajectory is expected to continue...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Observable Collaborative Data Canvas Now Integrated In Microsoft Teams

Integration Enables Microsoft Customers to Make Better Business Decisions Using Data. Observable, a data collaboration company, announced that Microsoft Teams customers can now seamlessly access Observable Data Canvases from within their Teams environment. In addition to existing Microsoft Sharepoint and Microsoft 365 integrations, customers can quickly connect a tab in a Teams channel and immediately start using Observable for more effective and efficient data exploration, analysis, and visualization.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Integrate security into CI/CD with the Trivy scanner

Attacks on cloud-native infrastructures are on the rise. Research over a six-month period in 2021 shows a 26% increase in attacks on container environments over the previous six months. Malicious actors are targeting the auto-build process, packing the payloads, using rootkits, and compromising misconfigured APIs—often within less than an hour from setup.
SOFTWARE
The Hacker News

New Hub for Lean IT Security Teams

One of the harsh realities of cybersecurity today is that malicious actors and attackers don’t distinguish between organizations that have seemingly endless resources and those operating with lean IT security teams. For these lean teams, meeting the challenges in the current security landscape requires constant attention, and sometimes a little support.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Elastic Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Streamline Observability and Security Workflows

Improving Customer and Employee Experience with ServiceNow IT Service Management, Security Incident Response, and IT Operations Management Integrations. Elastic (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced integrations with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company, to accelerate workflows and streamline IT and security operations. With connectors available for ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM), Security Incident Response (SIR), and IT Operations Management (ITOM), Elastic is committed to delivering the best integrated product experience to joint customers.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Ditch Your SAN and Adopt Future-Proof HCI

Are you looking to deploy applications and services faster and more efficiently, without compromising on performance and resilience? Join Nutanix architects Gary Little and Kelly Olivier in a discussion about how HCI has matured into the standard for IT infrastructure, enabling organizations to leave their legacy infrastructure behind and move into the cloud era.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Palo Alto Networks Unveils New Security Innovations

Palo Alto Networks recently showcased industry-first security innovations to help organizations protect a rapidly expanding attack surface. The company unveiled breakthrough solutions, including Prisma Cloud 3.0, the first integrated platform to secure the full application lifecycle, and Next-Generation CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker), which raises the bar in SaaS security as organizations tackle exploding SaaS usage with hybrid work. Palo Alto Networks also announced the Cortex eXtended Managed Detection and Response (XMDR) Partner Specialization, combining its pioneering Cortex XDR 3.0 solution with managed services offerings from more than 15 partners — to empower customers' security operations.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Exclusive Networks partners with Infinipoint to extend zero trust security to device identity

Exclusive Networks announced its worldwide distribution agreement with Infinipoint, a provider of a pioneering Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS) security solution that enables the critical device pillar of the zero trust cybersecurity approach. Focusing on mid-market aligned partners – initially in Europe covering France, Germany and the UK with a view to extending...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Security for IoT Networks Needs to Reflect an OT Mindset

Industrial manufacturing and other critical processes are leveraging IoT devices and require greater integration with cloud and IT networks, raising security challenges. For some, OT/ICS is a just a particular case of IoT, because they both safely monitor and control the performance of physical devices used by critical industries. While IoT devices interact with the physical world too, they are designed primarily to send data to the cloud and other IT applications, whereas OT has traditionally been segmented away from IT networks.
TECHNOLOGY
Seeking Alpha

Is Meta Platforms' Workplace And Microsoft's Teams Integration Good News For Investors?

Meta Platforms and Microsoft announced a strategic integration of their Workplace and Teams products. Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced their integration between Workplace and Teams to enhance the collaborative potential of their respective platforms. Microsoft Teams has been making inroads into the enterprise communications space to entrench the King of Software's Cloud SaaS lead. On the other hand, Meta Platforms' Workplace is much smaller in terms of active users. Nevertheless, FB boasts the largest global social network.
SOFTWARE
securityintelligence.com

IoT Security: Are Personal Devices Dragging Your Work Network Down?

How many connected devices have you added to your household since March 2020? Be sure to count fitness trackers, speakers, gaming machines and even your Tesla, if there’s one in your driveway. Were you one of the many people who waited months for a Peloton? Don’t overlook your new bike. Now add in all your voice-based assistants, such as Google Home and Alexa. One more thing: don’t forget to check in your kids’ rooms. These might make a difference to your employer’s IoT security.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

OpenText Strengthens Security & Protection Cloud with Network Detection & Response

Acquisition of Bricata technology enables OpenText to extend threat detection and response to the network. OpenText today announced the addition of next-generation Network Detection & Response (NDR) technology to the OpenText Security & Protection Cloud through the acquisition of Bricata. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Sagi Gordon, CEO and...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Aruba Extends Network Segmentation Into The Cloud Through Integration With AWS Cloud WAN

Customers can now extend network segmentation end-to-end across the LAN, SD-WAN fabric and cloud, while leveraging the AWS Global Network to improve security and reduce operational complexity and costs. Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced Aruba SD-WAN support and integration with Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) new AWS Cloud WAN,...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Cloud Protection Over Bifurcated Network Security

The magnitude of scale, scope and the corresponding costs of data breaches, denial-of-service attacks and ransomware have all been on the rise. Many of these crimes have been successful at shutting down entire companies for days while extorting millions of dollars as the affected companies struggled to get their systems back online. In 2021 alone:
COMPUTERS

