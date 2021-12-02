ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ Co-Stars Reunite for Second Annual Snixxmas Fundraiser

By Marc Malkin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNaya Rivera’s “Glee” co-stars are reuniting for their second annual fundraiser in her memory. The Snixxmas Charity, named after the late actor’s annual holiday party, raises money for Alexandria House — a transitional housing program in Los Angeles for women and children in emergency shelter. More from Variety. A...

