Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited in return to practice

Mooney (foot) was estimated as a limited participant Tuesday for the Bears' walk-through practice. Chicago has now listed Mooney as a limited participant on both of its first two Week 12 reports, but head coach Matt Nagy hasn't expressed any outward concern about the wideout's availability for a Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit. At the very least, Mooney's health appears to be in a better spot than fellow starting wideout Allen Robinson (hamstring), who went down as a non-participant for the second straight day coming off an absence in the Bears' Week 11 loss to the Ravens. Assuming Robinson is unable to return to action on a short week, Mooney could be in store for another huge target share Thursday. Mooney drew a season-high 16 looks in the loss to Baltimore, catching five of them for 121 yards and a touchdown.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO