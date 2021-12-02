ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited in return to practice

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Shepard (quadriceps) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. The limited showing marks Shepard's first recorded practice activity since suffering the quad injury...

www.cbssports.com

