ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Complaints over refunds for canceled flights skyrocket during pandemic

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFAVN_0dCVMcjB00

Many of us have had to cancel flights because of the pandemic but a new consumer watchdog report shows getting a refund for that canceled flight has been almost impossible with thousands of fliers complaining to the federal government for help.

Before the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Transportation generally got between 1,000-2,000 complaints each month about airline issues.

But in a new consumer watchdog report from U.S. PIRG released Thursday, complaints peaked at nearly 22,000 complaints last May. The report shows 21,000 of those complaints were related to difficulty getting refunds for canceled flights because of the pandemic.

As of this August, these complaints are averaging about 3,000 a month and almost all of them are about refunds!

“They will not get a trip back,” said Jacob van Cleef, U.S. PIRG consumer watchdog associate. “The thing that they can get back, at least, is just the money that they spent.”

The report reviewed other complaints to the department of transportation like flight cancellations and delays, baggage issues, and customer service.

But van Cleef said refunds continued to be the number one complaint.

“Let’s say, you want to get a refund, you go through customer service, but you’re on the phone for 10 hours, you’re more likely to send a complaint to the department transportation about the refund, less so the 10-hour waiting,” said van Cleef.

Airlines for America (A4A) represents Alaska, American, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue, Southwest, and United. In a statement to the Washington News Bureau, A4A said in part, “Since the onset of the pandemic, U.S. carriers have issued approximately $20 billion in cash refunds. In 2020, U.S. passenger airlines issued $12.8 billion in cash refunds, up 72% from 2019.”

The report also shows if customers got a voucher for a new flight, they couldn’t always use it before it expired or they spent even more money because the credit didn’t cover the cost of a new flight.

U.S. PIRG consumer watchdog associate van Cleef wants the Department of Transportation to improve the refund process for flights.

“Cancellation due to pandemic it is an extreme situation, it’s only fair that people should get refunds for flights canceled due to the pandemic, said Van Cleef.

A Department of Transportation spokesperson told the bureau it is working with thousands of passengers who had originally been denied getting their money back.

This watchdog report shows Frontier, United and Hawaiian had the most complaints, and Southwest and Allegiant had the fewest.

Full statement from Airlines for America:

A4A member carriers comply with all federal laws and regulations regarding cash refunds. Since the onset of the pandemic, U.S. carriers have issued approximately $20 billion in cash refunds. In 2020, U.S. passenger airlines issued $12.8 billion in cash refunds, up 72% from 2019. For A4A carriers, cash refunds issued in 2020 accounted for 25% of passenger revenues versus 4.4% in 2019. Additionally, in the first three quarters of 2021, U.S. carriers have issued 3.5% more cash refunds than they did in the same period of 2019 despite generating 46% less passenger revenue. In turn, cash refunds in 2021 are running at 8.2% of passenger revenue, nearly double the 4.4% of passenger revenue in 2019.

Throughout the pandemic, carriers have updated travel policies – including the elimination of change fees – to offer increased flexibility for customers, and they are committed to working with each customer to address their individual circumstances

We are continuously in communication with relevant federal agencies, the Administration, and Congress to prioritize safe and efficient travel.

Full statement from U.S. Department of Transportation spokesperson:

If consumers are dissatisfied with the service provided by airlines or ticket agents that sell transportation to, from, or within the United States, they can quickly and easily file complaints with the DOT’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection through its online complaint form at https://airconsumer.dot.gov/escomplaint/ConsumerForm.cfm. It is often beneficial for consumers to contact the airline or ticket agent first as they may be able to quickly resolve the matter with the consumer.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DOT has received a record number of consumer complaints about airlines’ failure to provide refunds (nearly 600% increase). DOT has been working to not only help thousands of passengers who had originally been denied refunds get their money back, at least 9 airlines have since amended their policies to make clear that passengers are entitled to a refund when a carrier cancels a flight or makes a significant schedule change and are providing refunds as required. Initially, the airlines provided vouchers or credits instead of refunds for non-refunded tickets when the carrier canceled a flight or made a significant schedule change. More information is here: USDOT Details Efforts to Secure Refunds for American Families For Flights Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic | US Department of Transportation.

The Department is committed to ensuring that airline passengers are treated fairly. We encourage consumers to visit the Department’s aviation consumer protection website (www.transportation.gov/airconsumer), which provides useful information about passenger rights, including issues related to flight delays, cancellations, refunds, and mishandled baggage, among other things.

To inform the public about the quality of services provided by airlines, DOT publishes data on airlines’ consumer complaints in its monthly ATCR. See www.transportation.gov/individuals/aviation-consumer-protection/air-travel-consumer-reports. The ATCR provides detailed information such as the number and types of complaints against individual airlines (U.S. and foreign airlines) and travel companies. It also ranks the largest U.S. airlines according to the rate of complaints per 100,000 passengers.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

Flash Sale: Southwest Airlines Has $39 Flights But Only For 3-Days

Southwest Airlines is well-known for its $39 one-way flight sales, and just like the previous ones, the airline is back with their winter sale. The sale, which started this week, will run until Thursday Nov. 11 at 11:59pm Central Standard Time. Keep in mind that the $39 is just a starting price point, and most one-way fares with be $68.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

Complete List of U.S. Travel Restrictions and Advisories Related to COVID-19 Omicron Strain

Both domestic and international travel policies have evolved a lot in the U.S. over the past year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. While the U.S. recently relaxed international travel restrictions, we’re starting to see some put back in place due to the emerging strain, known as B.1.1.529 or the “Omicron” variant. And, if you’ll be traveling anytime soon, we’re taking a look at all the current restrictions and advisories you’ll need to know about!
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
johnnyjet.com

U.S. to Announce Big Changes for All International Travelers Including Fully Vaccinated Americans Tomorrow — Here’s What You Need to Know

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Once the Omicron variant was first identified by South African scientists, countries all over the world quickly adjusted their entry requirements and some, like Japan, Morocco and Israel just shut their borders completely. Others, including the U.S., restricted travel from eight countries in southern Africa.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - New rules requiring international air travelers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel will take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT), according to an order issued late Thursday. Under current rules, vaccinated international air...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airlines For America#Frontier Airlines#U S Airlines#Flights Canceled#Pirg#American#Hawaiian#United#A4a
abccolumbia.com

Travelers react to new testing requirements for international travel

CNN– President Biden’s newly announced plan to fight a potential winter surge of COVID-19 includes new rules for international travel. When the plan is expected to take effect early next week, international travelers will be required to have a COVID-19 test within one day of departure. Previously, travelers who were fully vaccinated had to have tested negative for the virus within three days of their trip.
U.S. POLITICS
lonelyplanet.com

Traveling to the US? Here’s how to meet the new one-day testing rule

On December 2, the Biden administration announced that all inbound travelers to the United States must test negative for COVID-19 within one calendar day before their flight⁠—a tactic to try and slow the spread of the Omicron variant. This change⁠—which takes effect on Monday, December 6⁠—shortens the current testing window...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Why passengers are paying to board flights last instead of first

Passengers are paying extra to board flights last, despite people often rushing to be the first onto the plane. A travel expert has revealed they could be VIP travelers. Gilbert Ott, who runs the God Save The Points blog, said celebrities and A-listers often prefer to board last. He asked...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Airlines still owe travelers billions in refunds for flights canceled in 2020

Although COVID-19 added a new level of stress to flying, the biggest source of traveler gripes these days is the flights that people didn't take. In 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation received nearly 90,000 complaints about ticket refunds, up more than 5,000% from less than 1,600 in 2019. Airlines still owe customers upwards of $20 billion in refunds for flights that were canceled last year, experts say.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
simpleflying.com

Why Passengers Dread Getting SSSS On A Boarding Pass

Have you ever noticed having the four letters ‘SSSS’ printed on your boarding pass? This author has many times, and it has often led to some frustrating and lengthy airport delays. The code is used on domestic and international US flights to indicate that additional security screening should be carried out.
TRAVEL
Best Life

The 10 Worst U.S. Airlines for Flight Delays

Whether you're a seasoned traveler or only an occasional vacationer, there's no worse feeling than getting to the airport to find that your flight has been delayed—or even worse, canceled. But it's not just weather that can keep your plane from leaving on time: The way that some carriers operate can make it more likely for them to take off late. Now, data has revealed which airlines in the U.S. are the most likely to have flight delays or cancelations.
LIFESTYLE
lonelyplanet.com

US Travel Advisories: What destinations are Americans asked to "avoid" in latest update?

As we enter another phase of COVID-19 uncertainty with the emergence of the new Omicron strain coupled with the surge of Delta-driven infections in many parts of the world, the US Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their travel advisories this week, moving more European and African destinations to the Level-4 alert.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Laredo Morning Times

Most travelers have never heard of this obscure Delta airline policy. Here's why it matters.

In my decades-old study-abroad Spanish, I explain how airport security works to men from Cameroon, who listen in the Spanish they learned in the months they traveled north from South America by foot. It feels silly worrying that these men —who held hands walking through rivers in the most dangerous place on Earth because, if they let go, they would die — might not be able to smoothly change planes at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. I am a travel writer, but they are master travelers.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Unvaccinated Canadians banned from planes and trains beginning today

Unvaccinated Canadians will be barred from air and train travel beginning today amid growing fears over the new omicron coronavirus variant.The strict policy was announced on 30 October with a month-long delay to allow unvaccinated residents a chance to get their shots before it officially went into effect on Tuesday.Previously, unvaccinated travellers were allowed to travel within 72 hours of a negative Covid test.The new policy includes a few exceptions, including medical exemptions, connections through Canada and travel to remote areas that are only accessible by plane.Anyone who violates the rules could face penalties or fines, the government’s website warns.Canada...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Planning a trip? Take into account the list of the 10 worst airlines in 2021

Luggage storage company Bounce conducted research to find out which are the worst airlines of 2021 based on customer experience. They took into account several factors, starting with the complaints that were sent in the year, the entertainment during the flight, the comfort of the seats, the quality of the food, the rules that are imposed on luggage and the punctuality of the planes.
LIFESTYLE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
77K+
Followers
75K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy