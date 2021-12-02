ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Spotify Wrapped 2021: These Are the Most Streamed Artists, Albums and More in the U.S. and Around the Globe

By Jacklyn Krol
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday (Dec. 1), Spotify released its annual Spotify Wrapped feature for individual users along with its overall global and U.S. data. The most-streamed artist globally this year was Bad Bunny followed by Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber. Unsurprisingly, Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" was the most-streamed song...

999thepoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating,’ Ariana Grande Top iHeartRadio’s Most-Played Lists of 2021

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” was the most-played song and Ariana Grande the most-played artist on iHeartRadio’s stations in 2021, according to lists released Monday morning. iHeart, which is the world’s largest radio network, calculated that “Levitating” reached an audience of nearly 1.2 billion in the U.S. alone, while Grande reaced one of more than 2.6 billion. iHeartRadio tallied up the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, capturing a snapshot of the top 10 most played songs and artists. Of course, the data is not for the entire year, which still has a month and...
MUSIC
The FADER

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX confirmed for SNL in December

Saturday Night Live has confirmed its first episodes for December with Billie Eilish set to make her debut as host while also performing live on the night. She joins a select number of musicians who have handled both aspects of the SNL job, with the list going back to Desi Arnaz in 1976 and, more recently, Drake, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, and Halsey.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Adele
Person
Drake
Laredo Morning Times

Watch: Olivia Rodrigo Performs Stripped-Down Version of ‘Traitor’ for Dolby Campaign

Fresh off her “New Artist of the Year” win at the American Music Awards, Olivia Rodrigo is teaming up with Dolby Atmos to help fans experience music in a whole new way as well. The singer appears in a new campaign for Dolby, performing a stripped-down version of her latest single, “Traitor,” while revealing intimate details about the songwriting process behind the song.
CELEBRITIES
The Press

Adele inspired Spotify to make this change to the streaming platform

Adele had Spotify make listening to albums in the intended order of the tracklisting the default. The 'Hello' hitmaker released her acclaimed LP, '30', on Friday (19.11.21), and the Grammy-winner has confirmed she requested the streaming platform not make the shuffle option automatic because artists spend a lot of time working out the track-listing of their records.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

BTS' 2020 Studio Album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' Re-Enters Billboard 200

"MAP OF THE SOUL: 7" is seeing a "reverse run" on Billboard 200 for the chart dated on December 4!. Keep on reading to know more. BTS' 2020 Studio Album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' Re-Enters Billboard 200. Big Hit Music's Grammy-nominated boy group, BTS, is currently holding their four-night...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Sickness#Globe#Tiktok#Noodle#Montero#Dua Lipa Justice
Billboard

Adele Asked Spotify to Remove Shuffle Button From ’30,’ Streaming Service Listened: ‘Anything For You’

"This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!" Adele wrote. Adele has a simple request when it comes to her new album, 30: listen to the songs in the order she presents them. The British superstar’s wish was heard by Spotify when the music streaming giant agreed to remove its default shuffle feature, which plays album tracks in random order, from her latest LP.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

BTS' 'Dynamite' Becomes this Year's Most-Streamed Song on Apple Music

BTS has done it again! The Bangtan boys became Apple's Most Streamed artist with "Dynamite" this year!. Keep reading to know more. BTS Named as Apple's Most Streamed Artist with 'Dynamite'. Charts all over the world highlight another remarkable year in music, celebrating artists' achievements and providing truly unique and...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
BTS
Billboard

Taylor Swift Lets Out a ‘Feral Screech’ After Learning About ‘All Too Well’ Chart Record

Taylor Swift has a shelf (or two) full of awards and more than enough chart records to fill any left over empty space. But even Tay could not contain her excitement on Monday (Nov. 22) when she found out that her titanic, 10-minute, 13 second-long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, besting Don McLean’s iconic 8:37 “American Pie,” which held the title for nearly half a century.
MUSIC
xda-developers

Spotify no longer shuffles albums by default, thanks to Adele

Music streaming services are a convenient option for users to listen to their favorite artists without paying for songs individually. For the longest time, some services have offered a free tier that usually comes with ads and limitations. One of these limitations is Spotify’s shuffle button. The company doesn’t allow free users to play songs in their listed order. However, shuffle play would remain the default button even after you’d upgrade to premium — until now. Thanks to Adele, paid users can now play album songs in order by default.
MUSIC
99.9 The Point

2022 Grammy Awards: 5 Exciting Nominations and 5 Shocking Snubs

The nominations are in for the 2022 Grammy Awards!. The upcoming year's ceremony will be a little different from the past. Notably, the Recording Academy decided to up the amount of contestants in the running for the night's Big Four categories (Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist) from eight to 10, according to Billboard. That means that there are even more talented artists in the running for recognition during the Biggest Night in Music.
MUSIC
The Verge

Spotify’s play button stops shuffling, apparently because Adele said so

Spotify has stopped shuffling albums by default following a request from Adele, according to a report by BBC. Previously, when viewing an album on Spotify, you’d see a small shuffle icon within the larger “Play” button. This indicated that Spotify would begin playing the album’s songs in a random order, which isn’t always what users would expect (or want) it to do.
MUSIC
Taylor Daily Press

John Baptiste and Justin Bieber are lead rivals and Jay-Z record smashes: These are the Grammy nominations | showbiz

The Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards, received a lot of criticism last year. Top performers such as The Weeknd and Drake have called the organization corrupt and have not accepted the nominations. That’s why the Recording Academy changed the rules. For example, the organization announced that it would not work in the future with secret committees that select all candidates, in order to make up for the lack of diversity. In addition, there is a change under the category of Album of the Year, which is one of the most important awards. Starting in 2022, all people who have contributed to a particular recording, such as producers, songwriters, and guest artists, will also be nominated for the figurine. Previously, this only applied to employees who contributed at least 33 percent of an album. Also, only records are eligible for this rate of 75 percent new material, which was previously not a norm.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021 while Olivia Rodrigo has top song

Bad Bunny hopped to the top of Spotify’s most-streamed list yet again. The Puerto Rican rapper led all artists worldwide with more than 9.1 billion streams on the music service in 2021, Spotify announced Wednesday. The company didn’t release every individual performer’s streaming totals, but said Bad Bunny’s lofty number...
MUSIC
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy