Spotify Wrapped 2021: These Are the Most Streamed Artists, Albums and More in the U.S. and Around the Globe

The Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards, received a lot of criticism last year. Top performers such as The Weeknd and Drake have called the organization corrupt and have not accepted the nominations. That’s why the Recording Academy changed the rules. For example, the organization announced that it would not work in the future with secret committees that select all candidates, in order to make up for the lack of diversity. In addition, there is a change under the category of Album of the Year, which is one of the most important awards. Starting in 2022, all people who have contributed to a particular recording, such as producers, songwriters, and guest artists, will also be nominated for the figurine. Previously, this only applied to employees who contributed at least 33 percent of an album. Also, only records are eligible for this rate of 75 percent new material, which was previously not a norm.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO