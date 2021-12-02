ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Lift Every Voice’ takes a place of honor in Golden Gate Park

By Jessica Flores
San Francisco Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Golden Gate Park’s oldest structures received a meaningful update this week. It now carries a new message, but one that’s actually as old as the band shell itself. Dozens of people gathered at the park’s music concourse on Dec. 1 to watch the unveiling of the installation “Lift Every...

datebook.sfchronicle.com

funcheap.com

See Golden Gate Park’s New “Winter Lights” Glowing Forest (Dec. 2 – Feb. 1)

Join us for a new tradition this holiday season! Explore Golden Gate Park from sundown to 10 p.m. each night to experience an illuminated journey to delight the whole family. Make your way from “Uncle John’s Tree” at McLaren Lodge to Entwined in Peacock Meadow, then from the glowing Conservatory of Flowers to more illuminations at the 8th Avenue gateway to the Music Concourse. As you move toward the SkyStar Wheel, you will enter the Alterverse, a celebration of poetry and light where you can catch free performances at the Golden Gate Bandshell on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays throughout the holiday season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cbslocal.com

Candlelight Display At Golden Gate Park Honors Millions Of Lives Lost To AIDS

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – After millions of HIV-related deaths, Wednesday marks World AIDS Day commemorating the lives lost and the ongoing fight to find a cure. Now. National Aids Memorial organizers want a new light display at the Memorial Grove at Golden Gate Park, to honor people still living with HIV and the hundreds of thousands of lives lost in this country to AIDS.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

‘Entwined’ exhibit and Uncle John’s Tree get their holiday lighting ceremonies Thursday in Golden Gate Park

A 91-year-old tradition returns to San Francisco Thursday night, and a one-year-old tradition that’s every bit as magical joins it. The lighting of Uncle John’s Tree is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, December 2, followed at 7 p.m. by the lighting of Entwined, the illuminated LED forest that was so popular last year that they’re bringing it back for the 2021 holiday season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
State
Virginia State
funcheap.com

Opening Night: “The Alterverse” Celebration of Poetry and Light (Golden Gate Park)

Celebrate the opening of The Alterverse when James Weldon Johnson’s soaring words “Lift Every Voice” from the Black National Anthem are elevated and illuminated atop the revived Golden Gate Bandshell. Hear sculptor Dana King discuss Monumental Reckoning, her powerful installation which sits directly across the Music Concourse from the Bandshell. Meet San Francisco’s dynamic Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin. Enjoy live music with SF’s Martin Luther McCoy. See the unveiling of “de Truth,” an exhibition of scrolling poetry lasered across the entire 450-foot façade of the de Young Museum and experience the debut of the extraordinary light installation “Circle of Life” in the nearby National AIDS Memorial Grove.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

See Golden Gate Park’s Dazzling Lights all December 2021

Starting in December, visitors to Golden Gate Park will journey through an immersive wonderland of light, nature and art as illuminated paths, interactive exhibits, and live performances brighten nearly a mile of car-free JFK Drive and the park’s Music Concourse, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department and the San Francisco Parks Alliance announced today.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Tour San Francisco with Chronicle Journalists!

San Francisco Chronicle journalists know the city better than anyone. Now, they want to show you around. The San Francisco Chronicle is debuting audio walking tours that highlight the hidden corners and little-known histories of the city, from the architectural treasures of the Financial District to the secrets of Golden Gate Park. Let Chronicle Urban Design Critic John King or Columnist Heather Knight and Culture Critic Peter Hartlaub share fascinating tales on a walk through of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Martin Luther
Person
Dana King
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Robin
SFStation.com

Let’s Glow SF

Let's Glow SF, produced and funded by Downtown SF and made in partnership with A3 Visual, is a free projection mapping event that uses video projection techniques with light and colors to project virtual images from local and international artists onto iconic buildings throughout San Francisco's Financial District. As the largest holiday projection mapping event in the U.S., this stunning journey of light will feature the works of local and international artists while celebrating the festive winter season in the heart of San Francisco. A striking marriage of art and technology will create a whimsical, COVID-safe event for all with its five-minute shows projected on each building. Let's Glow SF runs from December 3-12, 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
San Francisco Chronicle

‘Not a safe space’: Black cast members boycott Dickens Christmas Fair over failure to prevent racist, sexist behavior

For her first Great Dickens Christmas Fair in 2015, LaToya Tooles fashioned a gown out of dollar-store hula hoops and a tablecloth. A friend had invited her to the annual event, a festive re-creation of 19th century London inspired by the works of Charles Dickens that has been running in San Francisco for nearly 40 years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Golden Gate Park#Poetry#African American#Juneteenth#Illuminatedarts#Illuminate The Arts#Africans
San Francisco Chronicle

The genius of ‘West Side Story,’ and what it gives to student performers

Hearing the horns blast the first notes of Leonard Bernstein’s prologue in Steven Spielberg’s new film adaptation of “West Side Story,” a physical tension rooted itself in my feet, then shot through my body like adrenaline. My heart raced and my breathing became measured, like I was bracing myself for exertion. When the Jets danced their first flying leaps onscreen, I felt myself anticipating the choreography. Muscle memories were triggered; if I were in an MRI machine, parts of my brain would have probably lit up on the monitor with deep-rooted neuronal pathways related to the score and movement I still knew by heart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
