Traffic lights at intersections are undergoing a change in some towns and cities in Maine and it's causing confusion for some drivers. I was traveling down Congress Street in Portland on Sunday and came to the intersection with Elm, planning to turn left. I was ready to go, but the person in front of me didn't seem to know what the light meant. It was a flashing yellow arrow pointing left, something that is new to a lot of drivers. The configuration of the light is identical to this one on Route 1 in Falmouth.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO