How COVID-19 affects the brain

Like most women, you’re a trouper, bravely brushing off the malaise of daily life. You’re so resilient, in fact, you may not realize that the aches, fog and fatigue you’re experiencing are the aftereffects of the Covid you beat months back, says Linda Geng, MD, PhD, co-director of Stanford Health Care’s Post-Acute Covid-19 Syndrome Clinic. “In our research, women especially don’t identify themselves as having post-Covid symptoms,” she says. “But when we ask them about what they’re feeling — brain fog, fatigue, insomnia — they say, ‘Oh yes… but I thought that was part of aging or the stress of my job.’”

