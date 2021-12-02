ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato Reveals They’re No Longer ‘California Sober’

By TMZ
 1 day ago

Demi Lovato will no longer drink alcohol or use cannabis … announcing they’re now kicking their “California Sober” lifestyle. The singer just posted a message on Instagram, saying, “I...

Hello Magazine

Demi Lovato sold $8.3m mansion that was plagued with bad memories – see inside

Singer Demi Lovato owned a Hollywood Hills mansion for four years, and finally sold it in 2020 after they put it on the market once before in 2018. The vast property, which was finalised at $8.3 million (£6million), held lots of bad memories for the star so we're not surprised that Demi parted ways with it.
Glamour

Demi Lovato Says They’re Finished Drinking in Moderation and Smoking Weed

In March 2021, Demi Lovato revealed—in both their YouTube docuseries Dancing With the Devil and a Glamour cover story—that they were “California sober.” For the unfamiliar, that means you drink in moderation and smoke weed but abstain from other substances. At the time Lovato said this was an effective way of managing their sobriety. (Lovato had an overdose in 2018.)
Popculture

Demi Lovato Takes Another Major Step in Their Sobriety

Demi Lovato has taken another step in their sobriety journey. The "Dancing With The Devil" singer shared on their Instagram story that "I no longer support my 'California sober' ways. Sober sober is the only way to be." The term "California sober" tends to mean abstaining from hard drugs but still using marijuana and alcohol.
Hello Magazine

Demi Lovato announces big commitment amid sobriety journey

Demi Lovato has revealed that they are no longer 'California sober', i.e. only drinking alcohol and smoking weed in moderation. The star previously shared that they had chosen to go down this route on documentary Dancing With The Devil, but according to a new Instagram post they are now "sober sober".
California State
AOL Corp

'The Masked Singer' reveals two reality stars — who surprisingly can sing!

The Masked Singer viewers got a double-dose of reality on Wednesday — when two celebrity cosplayers, the Mallard and Caterpillar, were revealed during Season 6’s Group B semifinals and turned out to respectively be Duck Dynasty personality Willie Robertson and Queer Eye interior design expert Bobby Berk. And surprisingly, both contestants could actually sing — unlike Group B’s previous two unmasked reality stars, the tone-deaf Honey Boo Boo and Mama June. In fact, all season long, the judges had been convinced that the Mallard was a country artist like Billy Ray Cyrus or John Rich or even a stadium rocker like Jon Bon Jovi, and that the Caterpillar was a boy-band veteran like Niall Horan, Harry Styles, AJ McLean, or JC Chasez.
TODAY.com

Rumer Willis reveals why mom Demi Moore's 2012 relapse was 'triggering'

Rumer Willis is thankful that she is sober alongside her sisters, Scout and Tallulah, and their mother, Demi Moore. “The most amazing thing about this journey for us as a family is that in a lot of ways it has allowed for a different level and depth of communication that I don’t know we would have had otherwise,” Willis told “Addiction Talk” host Joy Sutton during an Instagram live on Monday.
kiss951.com

18 Times Miley Cyrus Rocked The Stage in Style

Miley Cyrus turns 29 today! Our favorite Sagittarius has been rocking the stage for over a decade now, first finding success as “Hannah Montana.” Miley has since earned respect in the music industry, coming out with such hits like, “The Climb,” “Wrecking Ball” and “Malibu” to name a few, not to mention collaborating with Stevie Nicks, the Flaming Lips and Elton John. Below, we’ve ranked our favorite stage style looks Miley has worn over the years in celebration of her birthday.
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
Demi Lovato
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
DesignerzCentral

Bindi Irwin Is Moving To The U.S. For Baby No. 2 With Husband Chandler Powell

Is Bindi Irwin coming to America? One report says she and Chandler Powell plan to have a second baby in the United States. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Irwin and Powell are chasing a fortune to California. The activists want to secure lucrative Hollywood deals to help keep the Australian zoo afloat. “It’s been bleeding profits due to the pandemic.” an insider explains. “Bindi and Chandler have been pitching a TV show and other ideas and want to visit LA soon to do meet and greets.”
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
Popculture

Selena Gomez Makes Rare Comment to Fan Criticizing Her Drinking Following Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez made a rare comment addressing a fan's complaint in her most recent TikTok. In her latest video, the pop star stitched her reaction to a post from Dr. Dawn Bentel explaining the definition of "heavy" drinking. "The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women," Bentel explains in the video as Gomez is seen cringing sheepishly.
