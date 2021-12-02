Demi Lovato Reveals They’re No Longer ‘California Sober’

The Masked Singer viewers got a double-dose of reality on Wednesday — when two celebrity cosplayers, the Mallard and Caterpillar, were revealed during Season 6’s Group B semifinals and turned out to respectively be Duck Dynasty personality Willie Robertson and Queer Eye interior design expert Bobby Berk. And surprisingly, both contestants could actually sing — unlike Group B’s previous two unmasked reality stars, the tone-deaf Honey Boo Boo and Mama June. In fact, all season long, the judges had been convinced that the Mallard was a country artist like Billy Ray Cyrus or John Rich or even a stadium rocker like Jon Bon Jovi, and that the Caterpillar was a boy-band veteran like Niall Horan, Harry Styles, AJ McLean, or JC Chasez.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO