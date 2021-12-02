ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ainope 6.6ft USB 3.0 Type-C to USB-A Cable (2-Pack) $6.29

By Devendra
techbargains.com
 1 day ago

Amazon has the Ainope 6.6ft USB 3.0 Type-C to USB-A Cable (2-Pack) for a low $6.29...

www.techbargains.com

bigrapidsnews.com

Cut your cables with the Onn Roku Smart TV for $128 today

If you’ve ever wrangled with a complicated cable box or have been fed up with the high cost of satellite TV, it’s time to invest in a smart TV. With the 40” Onn LED Roku Smart TV, you can start watching Roku’s free content right out of the box without any complicated setup or hours on hold with customer service. Grab one for $128 now at Walmart to treat yourself or a loved one to a hassle-free entertainment system this holiday season.
gadgetsin.com

Kingston XS2000 Pocket-sized Portable SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2

With USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, Kingston XS2000 pocket-sized portable SSD delivers ultra fast performance. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. Kingston XS2000 measures 2.74 x 1.28 x 0.53 inches and weighs ‎1.02 ounces. With the ultra compact and lighgweight design, you can effortlessly slide the external SSD into your pocket for portability. Meanwhile, the metallic casing delivers a durable and solid construction, and an included rubber sleeve protects the SSD from shocks and scratches.
laptopmag.com

Best Black Friday USB cable deals: USB-C, Lightning cables and more

Black Friday 2021 isn't just about killer laptop deals, brilliant smartphone discounts and cheap tablet offers, as USB cables are also getting significant price cuts. USB Type-C ports are increasingly becoming the standard for charging and transferring data on some of the best laptops, best Chromebooks and best tablets on the market. The good news is you can find USB-C to USB-A cables, USB-C to Lightning cables, and even simple USB-C charging cables for well under £10. Better yet, they're from notable brands including Anker, Ugreen, and more.
Pocket-lint.com

Kovol offers up to 30% off on multi-port USB C chargers for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Kovol is one of the leading brands for GaN II chargers that allows you to charge all your devices faster and safer. Most people these days have dozens of electronic items, each compatible with their unique chargers. You may struggle to keep all of your devices charged because you only have so many power sockets in your home. However, Kovol allows you to charge multiple devices simultaneously with optimal power distribution, ensuring each device is receiving just the level of power necessary to charge quickly.
Android Central

Stay powered up this Black Friday with one of these Anker USB-C PD chargers

Charging speeds are getting faster on smartphones, and you need a good charger to keep up. Many of the Android phones on sale for Black Friday feature 25W speeds and beyond like the Galaxy S21, with more and more of them are shipping without charging adapters in the box. That said, there are plenty of great options for fast chargers, and for Black Friday, Anker has you covered.
Beta News

OWC launches Mercury Elite Pro mini USB-C storage drive for Mac, Windows, and Linux

Solid state drives make wonderful internal boot drives for computers, but they are also great options for external storage too. Not only are they often smaller than mechanical hard disk drives, but they also use less power and are much quicker. With that said, sometimes hard disk drives can be a good option for external storage -- depending on your needs and budget, of course.
imore.com

Grab this Spigen dual USB-C wall charger for 36% off before your phone dies

Chargers aren't a sexy topic, but they're a necessary one that needs to be discussed, just like how you have to discuss your grocery shopping list with your significant other to make sure you don't forget that flavor of pudding they like. The point is, you have a phone that needs charging, a tablet that needs charging, possibly an Adam & Eve device that needs charging — the list goes on. So how do you charge all these things at once?
techbargains.com

Energizer Max AA Alkaline Batteries (48 Count) $15.94

Amazon has the Energizer Max AAA Alkaline Batteries (48 Count) for a low $15.94 after check out via Subscribe & Save. Free shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This is originally $28.97 so you save over 40% off list price. 48 pack of Energizer MAX alkaline AAA...
notebookcheck.net

Leaker asserts Apple iPhone 14 Pro will likely feature USB-C port

An Apple tipster has claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro will more than likely come with a USB-C port. Information supposedly delivered by people in the know has resulted in three potential reasons for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro to arrive sporting the much-desired USB-C connectivity option, with both legal and environmental impacts considered.
xda-developers

Satechi’s USB Type-C and Thunderbolt adapters are up to $50 off today

Satechi sells a wide range of high-end USB and Thunderbolt accessories for phones, desktops, and everything in between. For this year’s Cyber Monday, Satechi has discounted six of its multi-port adapters and docks at Best Buy, which might be the perfect companions for your Type-C or Thunderbolt-equipped computers. First up...
ZDNet

These USB-C and Qi accessories multiply your device-charging options

Regardless of the laptop or smartphone you use, at the end of the day (often literally), it needs to be charged. Once, the simple plug or power brick was little beyond a utilitarian appendage. However, the proliferation of alternative charging methods, such as USB-C's PD standard and Qi, have unleashed a host of creative options, particularly when more than one needs the juice.
xda-developers

Get this Spigen 100W USB Type-C charger for just $42 today

You might already have a few single-port USB Type-C chargers around your home, but multi-connector wall adapters can be handy, especially ones with higher power outputs. Spigen might be best known for its smartphone cases, but the company also produces a few chargers, including a powerful 100W wall adapter that can charge two devices at once. Now you can get it for $41.99 on Amazon for Black Friday, as long as you have a Prime account.
techbargains.com

iRobot Roomba i4+ WiFi Robot Vacuum W/ Automatic Dirt Disposal

Amazon has the iRobot Roomba i4+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal System for a low $399 Free Shipping. This is $251 off the list price and the first significant discount we've seen on this model. Larger battery for extended runtime. Compared to Roomba i3/i3+ Robot Vacuum. Forget about vacuuming...
Neowin

Universal USB Installer 2.0.0.9

Universal USB Installer is a Live Linux USB Creator that allows you to choose from a selection of Linux Distributions to put on your USB Flash Drive. The Universal USB Installer is easy to use. Simply choose a Live Linux Distribution, the ISO file, your Flash Drive and, Click Install. Upon completion, you should have a ready to run bootable USB Flash Drive with your select operating system installed. Other features include; Persistence (if available) – note that casper persistence will only work with fat16 or fat32 formatted drives.
PC Magazine

Save $500 On The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ For Cyber Monday AU

Looking for a tablet on the larger side, or as an Android replacement for an iPad Pro? Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 128GB for just A$1,089 (save $360, 29% off) thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale, with even further savings on the 256GB model. These deals run out at midnight tonight, November 29, so act fast.
