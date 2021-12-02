ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The environmental impact of disposable diapers

By Stephanie Parker
bigrapidsnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne baby can use up to 8,000 disposable diapers before being potty trained. Nicki’s Diapers looks at...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
baltimorenews.net

Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market To Be Driven By The Growing Environmental Issues In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global biodegradable food service disposables market, assessing the market based on its segments like raw material type, product type, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
ENVIRONMENT
Tree Hugger

How to Recycle Textiles and Ideas to Give New Life to Old Clothes

The vast majority of textiles are completely recyclable. Textiles include all items made from cloth or artificial fabric, including things like clothing, bed linens, cloth napkins, towels, and more. After used textiles are given to a recycling company, they are sorted by material and color, processed to pull or shred...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

The Environmental Impact of Amazon’s Black Friday Sales, Compared to the Rest of the Year

Everyone knows that Amazon is one of the most notoriously unsustainable shopping platforms. Since its bookish beginnings, the wildly popular site has garnered notable controversy surrounding its questionable social and environmental practices. And although its emissions and waste are high year-round, the environmental impact of Amazon's Black Friday sales are exorbitant — between packaging, transportation, and returns that often go to waste instead of being reused.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disposable Diapers
theeastcountygazette.com

Amazon Workers Set for Worldwide Strike for Better Wages and Environmental Impact

Employees of Amazon under the emblem of the ‘Make Amazon Pay campaign’ are preparing protests around the globe as the company’s workers fight for fair wages, taxation, and environmental impact. “Amazon is everywhere, involved in almost every step of the global economy, but we are too,” according to the campaign’s...
LABOR ISSUES
WEHT/WTVW

Impacts of improper disposal of used cooking oils

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and while its important to plan the meal it is also important to have a plan for your used cooking oils. Disposing of used greases and oils down your sink could clog your drains, and also drain your wallet. “You’re going to be looking at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
ABC 33/40 News

Diaper bank gives back as diaper prices rise

Leaders with Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank filled bags in Tarrant with essential items to help families in need. Katina Mathews was able to get diapers for her grandchildren during Tuesday’s mobile bag giveaway. She said “well the cost of diapers is high.”. If it wasn’t for this event, she’d...
TARRANT, AL
BobVila

How to Dispose of a Microwave Properly

Q: I finally bit the bullet and bought a new over-the-range microwave to replace the small countertop model I’ve had for several years. I’m ready to free up my counter space, but I’m not sure how to dispose of a microwave properly. Is there anything special I should do, or should I just put the old microwave out on the curb with my trash?
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
cyclingweekly.com

Effetto Mariposa releases its line of environmentally-friendly cleaning products

Swiss brand Effetto Mariposa has launched a new line of environmentally-friendly cleaning and lubricating products in a bid to further sustainability in cycling. The range consists of a bicycle cleaner, a degreaser and a chain lube all made using plant-issued ingredients as well as a chain cleaning device and cog brush.
CARS
WHNT-TV

Great Diaper Drive raised nearly 200K diapers and wipes

We asked and you answered. This year’s Great Diaper Drive was a huge success. Thanks to News 19 viewers, we not only met our goal, but we surpassed it. This year we collected 193,600 diapers and wipes. But you can still donate! The need is great year-round. Every dollar and...
ADVOCACY
Sourcing Journal

Sapphire Textile Mills Rolls Out Carbon-Positive, Traceable Yarn and Home Fabrics

Sapphire Textile Mills, a vertically integrated textile mill based in Pakistan, has partnered with Good Earth Cotton, touted as the world’s first carbon positive and traceable cotton, to introduce a collection of yarns and home interior fabrics. The partnership addresses increasing pressure for the global textile industry to substantiate sustainability claims, reduce environmental impact and take full accountability for fiber choices. Good Earth Cotton sequesters more carbon than it emits across its entire growth lifecycle. Led by innovation, primary impact data and best practice, Good Earth Cotton paves the way for cotton farming globally to be carbon positive, traceable and low...
ENVIRONMENT
uscannenbergmedia.com

No more disposable plastic

Did you notice something missing at Illy Cafe or Seeds? Those plastic utensils aren’t out on the counter anymore... If you want them, you gotta ask for them, and that’s part of a new L.A. City plan. Lajja Mistry has more. Your next take-out bag may not contain spoons, forks,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Diaper bank meeting a need in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La.--Here's a new term you may not have heard “diaper desert” and it turns out the ArkLaTex used to be considered one until two single moms stepped up during the pandemic to make sure basic needs are met for babies and within reach for parents. Basic Necessities opened their...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Kellogg’s trials fully recyclable cereal packaging with paper liner

Kellogg’s is trialling the use of a paper liner for its boxes of Corn Flakes to make its packaging fully recyclable.Although the food giant said it would prefer plastic liners to be accepted in kerbside recycling in the UK, the trial will “ensure we have an alternative”.A small number of Tesco stores will carry the new recyclable packaging from January. The trial will determine Kelloggs’ future plans for making all of its cereal packaging recyclable.The paper liner would have to keep the product fresh over its 12-month shelf life and be able to withstand the process of filling, sealing and...
FOOD SAFETY
WKRG

We tested three toys for toddlers — here is what’s worth buying this holiday season

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As a parent of two young children, I spend most of my time leading up to the holidays online, combing through pages and pages of toys. But it seems no matter how much I research, the week after Christmas I inevitably see my kids cast aside the toys I meticulously selected.
SHOPPING
wfla.com

Best mold killer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When mold crops up on your bathroom tile or basement walls, there’s no need to worry — it’s a common occurrence in many households. Excess humidity and poor ventilation are just a few of the causes for this unwanted health hazard. But instead of scrubbing with soap and water until your back aches, use a mold killer to quickly banish mold from your premises.
HOME & GARDEN
MindBodyGreen

New Research Finds That Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar May Promote Mental Health

Vinegar has long been lauded as a gut-supporting pantry staple, and recent research confirms that taking a swig of the stuff may support healthy blood sugar and glycemic control. And for its latest accolade? According to a new study published in the journal Nutrients, the fermented beverage may help our mood, as well.
HEALTH
WMTW

Mainers donate thousands of diapers to help families in need

PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers donated thousands of diapers Sunday to help families in need. The Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine partnered with the United Way of Southern Maine for the drive-through effort in Portland. Organizers say one in three families with young children in the U.S. have trouble paying...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy