The environmental impact of disposable diapers

Kellogg’s is trialling the use of a paper liner for its boxes of Corn Flakes to make its packaging fully recyclable.Although the food giant said it would prefer plastic liners to be accepted in kerbside recycling in the UK, the trial will “ensure we have an alternative”.A small number of Tesco stores will carry the new recyclable packaging from January. The trial will determine Kelloggs’ future plans for making all of its cereal packaging recyclable.The paper liner would have to keep the product fresh over its 12-month shelf life and be able to withstand the process of filling, sealing and...

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO