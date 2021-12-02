Rostraver commissioner faces charges of harassing political rivals

A Rostraver Township Commissioner faces charges, accused of harassing his political rivals.

Police say John Lorenzo used an app to hide his cell phone number so he could send harassing text messages to several people.

He's also accused of setting up fake Facebook accounts with the names of two fellow commissioners, and posting comments under their names.

Police say that he also sent direct messages under their names, encouraging people to vote for him.

Lorenzo says he's done nothing wrong and that the lies have devastated his family.