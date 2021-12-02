ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rostraver Township, PA

Rostraver commissioner faces charges of harassing political rivals

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5Xyg_0dCVKZF800

A Rostraver Township Commissioner faces charges, accused of harassing his political rivals.

Police say John Lorenzo used an app to hide his cell phone number so he could send harassing text messages to several people.

He's also accused of setting up fake Facebook accounts with the names of two fellow commissioners, and posting comments under their names.

Police say that he also sent direct messages under their names, encouraging people to vote for him.

Lorenzo says he's done nothing wrong and that the lies have devastated his family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Rostraver Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harassing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy