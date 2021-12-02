Kenneth Lindquist died of skull fractures, bleeding, Correa trial medical examiner says.

NEW LONDON – An autopsy on the burned and only partially-intact body of 56-year-old Kenneth Lindquist found the Griswold man died of blunt impact injuries so severe they left his skull in dozens of pieces, an assistant state medical examiner said on Thursday.

The testimony of Dr. Dollett White from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New London Superior Court included several post-mortem photos shown of Lindquist’s badly burned body, with missing legs and skin.

White’s testimony comes at what is expected to be the tail-end of the prosecution’s portion of evidence presentation in the weeks-long triple-murder trial of Hartford resident Sergio Correa. Correa, 30, is accused of killing Lindquist, along with Lindquist's wife and youngest son on Dec. 20, 2017.

White, in a conversational tone, walked jurors through her Dec. 21, 2017 examination of Lindquist’s remains, which were recovered from the burned-out hulk of his family’s home the day before.

She said the intense heat of the house fire “fragmented” Lindquist’s lower legs from his torso and charred hair and skin from much of the body. The fire caused bone-deep burns to the remains, but White was able to locate signs of severe – and non-fire-related – trauma to Lindquist’s head.

She said Lindquist suffered multiple fractures to his skull, the sort of blunt impact injuries she said are “typically never seen in a fire.” One photo showed several pieces of Lindquist’s recovered skull lined up in neat rows while another highlighted a skull segment with a triangular, beveled piece missing.

She could not say how many times Lindquist was struck in the head, but said the "totality" of his injuries could not be explained by debris collapsing on the body or its removal from the home's rubble.

White said an examination of Lindquist’s trachea - which showed no signs of soot inhalation - and carbon monoxide levels concluded he was dead before the fire started. She said Lindquist died of “homicidal violence” with skull fractures and various types of internal head bleeds.

Those head wounds were likely caused by a blunt, rounded instrument, but exactly what type could not be determined by White – an inconclusiveness that prompted Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Delillo and Correa’s public defender, Joseph Lopez, to alternately speculate on its nature to jurors.

During his brief cross-examination, Lopez asked White whether Lindquist’s fatal injuries could have been caused by a golf club. Correa’s adopted sister, Ruth Correa, who is also charged in the three Lindquists’ deaths, previously testified she entered the victims’ home armed with a golf club.

Sergio Correa’s lawyers hope to convince jurors it was Ruth Correa, and not her brother, who killed the Lindquists.

After White said she couldn’t be sure of the killing instrument’s construction, Delillo asked whether a baseball bat – Ruth Correa previously testified her sibling brutally beat Lindquist with a bat – could have inflicted the wounds.

“It depends on the size,” she said and later testified the rounded edge of a golf club could also match the injuries.

Before the day’s testimony, surviving members of the Lindquist family and their supporters braced themselves for graphic photos, which were only put on an overhead projector screen briefly. After the proceedings, Lindquist’s son, Eric, exchanged hugs in the lobby with supporters.

The state on Friday is expected to detail the autopsy of Kenneth Lindquist’s wife, Janet, who died of blunt impact injuries to her head, along with smoke inhalation and burns. Their 21-year-old son, Matthew, died from multiple stab injuries. His body was found months after his death in a wooded area near his home.

Sergio Correa is charged with 14 counts related to the three deaths, including murder, arson and home invasion. Prosecutors contend Sergio and Ruth Correa - who pleaded guilty to three counts of murder in the case - killed Matthew Lindquist in late December 2017 after the double-crossing him on a guns-for-drugs scheme to steal rifles from the Lindquist home.

The state could wrap-up its case as early as Friday with Sergio Correa’s lawyers likely to begin mounting the evidence portion of their case on Monday.

