Kern Public Health reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 134 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 134 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 158,009 cases and 1,814 deaths. The department says 48,821 residents have recovered and 101,758 are presumed recovered. An additional 5,531 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 142 are in a hospital and 32 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 539,608 tests have come back negative and 406 are pending.

There have been 92,049 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 26,854 in those 50 to 64 years old, 25,292 in those under 18 and 13,687 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 1,170 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 134 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and four cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 53 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 225 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 420,153 fully vaccinated individuals and 500,498 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 1.23 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 92.04 percent. So far, there have been a total of 5,177 post-vaccine cases. There are 59,820 total unvaccinated cases. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

