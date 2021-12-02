ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview: Will more companies follow Tesla out of California?

By Sonseeahray Tonsall, Jordan Radach
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

Elon Musk of Tesla has threatened to leave the state multiple times but has now filed the paperwork saying his company’s move was actually complete Wednesday, joining the likes of Oracle and Hewlett Packard as companies leave California for states with lower taxes and fewer regulations.

The president of California’s Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, Julian Canete, joined Sonseeahray to share his worries that more companies will leave and dismantle the state’s innovation sector.

