Keizer Lowe’s shoplifting highlighted on Dr. Phil

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Across the country and here in Portland, business owners are reporting more targeted, large-scale thefts from their stores and shops.

From smash-and-grabs, to robberies, to shoplifters taking items in front of workers without worry — the crimes are getting more and more brazen — and happening all over. One Keizer lieutenant says our area is no exception.

Sgt. Andrew Copeland with the Keizer Police Department was highlighted on Thursday’s episode of Dr. Phil. Copeland is investigating a blatant and costly shoplifting case that occurred at a Keizer Lowe’s several months ago.

When asked if Keizer is dealing with an influx of crime overall the same way that Portland is, Sgt. Copeland told KOIN 6 News yes — property crime alone is up 17% from last year and up 16% from the year before that.

“We have seen quite a few more brazen thefts,” Copeland said.

The lieutenant says he thinks tougher legislation and stricter store rules could help.

