ARSON: Suspects Sought After Using Gas To Cause Explosion At North Jersey Business, Police Say

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying three suspected arsonists who used gas to start a fire and cause an explosion at a North Jersey business.

The suspects, pictured above, intentionally set fire to the unnamed Pohatcong Township business after purchasing gas at the local QuickChek, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The man in the blue jacket without the Hilfiger symbol may have been injured in the explosion, police said.

All of the men were last seen running on Russell Avenue toward South Main Street.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Pohatcong Township Police at 908-454-6424.

