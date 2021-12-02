ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Respawn head Vince Zampella is taking over the Battlefield series

By Jordan Gerblick
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Call of Duty co-founder and Respawn Entertainment head Vince Zampella is taking the reigns on the Battlefield series amidst a major franchise shakeup. On the heels of Battlefield 2042's rocky launch, a new report from GameSpot details several major changes at the highest levels of the series' development team and structure....

Digital Trends

10,000 Battlefield 2042 players have petitioned EA to make one simple change

Battlefield 2042 players have yet another issue to be upset about. This time, it’s around the game’s lack of support for mouse and keyboard on console. Battlefield 2042 player “Shadow” has created a petition in hopes that DICE and EA will add mouse and keyboard support to the console version of Battlefield 2042. It currently has over 10,000 signatures from players.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and Xbox One Game Unexpectedly Cancelled

An upcoming PS4 and Xbox One game has been unexpectedly cancelled. The farther away we get from the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the fewer and fewer PS4 and Xbox One games will release. This happens every console generation. Right now, it's still early days, so many games are still coming to PS4 and Xbox One, but this is slowly changing. To this end, one game previously planned for release in 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has been delayed to 2022. In the process, the PS4 and Xbox One versions have been canned.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Titanfall 2 still towers above gaming’s biggest shooters

This year was supposed to be a landmark one for first-person shooters. With Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, and Halo Infinite all launching in the same season, fans of the genre would have their work cut out for them. Not everything went according to plan, though. While Halo Infinite...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Battlefield 2042 Devs in Trouble; EA DICE Taking Flak From Employees

Former and current EA DICE employees regularly describe conditions within the company. Their testimonies go some way to explaining the poor technical condition and flaws in the mechanics of Battlefield 2042. Battlefield 2042 didn't have an easy launch. In a way, EA DICE's shooter shared the fate of Call of...
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Xbox Announces New Titles Headed to Game Pass

Xbox is back with another list of great games coming to Game Pass. So, if you’ve recently got yourself a new Xbox, or you’re wanting a few more games to play, look no further. And, as part of your Game Pass subscription, you can download all these games for free.
FIFA
ComicBook

Shroud Calls Out Battlefield 2042 Over Missing Basic Feature

Since the game's release last week, Battlefield 2042 has received significant backlash for missing a number of expected features. Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek has now joined that chorus, calling out one bizarre omission from the game: a scoreboard. During a recent stream, Shroud took DICE's new game to task, sharing his unhappiness with the omission, as well as some of the other choices made during the game's development. Like so many other gamers at the moment, it seems that Shroud isn't happy with Battlefield 2042 as it currently stands.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Battlefield 2042 Head of Design Has Left EA Dice Amidst Buggy Launch

Battlefield 2042 head of design has been reported to have left EA DICE. According to a report by VGC, Head of Design Fawzi Mesmar at EA DICE for both Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront franchises has now left the developer. It was clarified that the sudden decision of leaving DICE was not deliberate. He had been planning to leave the studio for a while now once the new game Battlefield 2042 launched.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Battlefield 2042’s Head of Design Leaves DICE Amid Rumors of Heavy Turnover at the Studio

Battlefield 2042’s launch didn’t exactly go according to plan, with complaints about bugs, balance issues, and a general lack of polish being widespread. Battlefield developer DICE have tried to put a happy face on things and outlined a number of fixes and improvements they plan to implement over the coming months, but new reports indicate things aren’t going smoothly behind the scenes.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Battlefield 2042’s head of design is exiting DICE, it’s reported

DICE’s Fawzi Mesmar is leaving the studio after acting as head of design since 2019, according to reports. Mesmar’s exit comes shortly after the launch of Battlefield 2042, which has received mixed to negative reception from fans due to the litany of issues plaguing the shooter. According to VGC, Mesmar...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Big Battlefield 2042 Update Revealed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Developers DICE promise that a new Battlefield 2042 update will be released this week that will help rebalance the game. Current gameplay issues are looked at and the BF team tries to fix the worst issues first. The good news is that three Battlefield 2042 updates will be released before...
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Battlefield 2042 Achieves 60 FPS On Xbox Series S At The Cost of Sub-1080p Resolution

Battlefield 2042 supports dynamic 4K resolution on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but on the Xbox Series S, it doesn’t quite manage to hit 4K. Based on a new technical analysis of the frame rate and resolution of Battlefield 2042 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, we find out that it runs at a dynamic resolution that peaks at 1278p and can drop lower to 810p. While this is not a common resolution occurrence, it does happen when the game is under heavy load.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best weapons in Battlefield 2042

It’s not quite as unique to play a multiplayer FPS with 100 or more players in a single match today, but before the battle royale craze hit, there was basically just one franchise pushing player counts above 16 or 24 players. The Battlefield series has always made strives to make players feel like they were really in the midst of an actual warzone. Their mix of high player counts, destructible environments, and vehicle-based warfare on giant maps was unlike anything else on the market. To this day, there are still few other games that attempt to copy this formula of two massive teams fighting it out on the same scale.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Battlefield 2042 Currently Has the Series’ Lowest Metacritic Score to Date

DICE’s latest entry in the long-running first-person-shooter series, Battlefield 2042, has been met with lukewarm critical reception on launch, with criticism aimed at its lackluster multiplayer offerings and bug-ridden gameplay, among several other things. The game’s Metacritic rating has stooped so low, in fact, that Battlefield 2042 now has the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to grind XP in Battlefield Portal

With the launch of Battlefield 2042, Portal players can now experience the equipment and maps that made Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield V famous. In addition, the portal allows you to seamlessly mesh the eras, utilizing the other games maps and equipment. While in the portal, you can earn experience playing the various modes on offer, but unfortunately, you are limited on how much you can make while within the portal. The question to ask now is what is the most optimal way to get this XP, and in this guide, we will go over how to grind for it effectively.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Battlefield 2042 is bleeding players as launch issues continue

Seemingly as a result of Battlefield 2042's countless launch woes, it looks like players are leaving the game in droves. Setting aside all the technical problems, Battlefield 2042 was actually fairly popular at release, reaching the top five most actively played games on Steam, and similar lists on Xbox Live. Today, less than two weeks on from launch, the game has lost over 60% of its active players on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Battlefield 2042’ is adding a Santa skin and gamers are upset

EA DICE has revealed that Battlefield 2042 will be getting a new Santa skin this winter, but players don’t approve. As reported by Eurogamer, the latest update that was pushed out today (December 2) for the shooter seems to have included several cosmetic items that were accidentally revealed too early.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Battlefield 2042 battle royale creator explains how he made a mode that DICE said was impossible

Battlefield 2042 has not so much hit the ground running, as wingsuit-crashed at such speed that it's still tumbling through the snow with its limbs-a-flailing. Something that's keeping these limbs intact, however, is the excellent Portal mode, which lets players create games with custom rules using maps and gear from across the series. Warfield 100, a "Full Battle Royale Experience", is perhaps its finest creation yet.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

