Condors, Silver Knights game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The Condors were set to face off at home, but due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Silver Knights, the game has been postponed. A makeup date has not been determined at this time.

“The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Henderson Silver Knights, their game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, at Bakersfield (AHL Game #272) has been postponed,” Ryan Holt, Condor’s Director of Media Relations, said. “The Silver Knights organization will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.”

The Silver Knights were scheduled to play Friday in Bakersfield at Mechanics Bank Arena at 7 p.m.

The Condors’ next scheduled game is against the Ontario Reign on Dec. 4 in Bakersfield.

