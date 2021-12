The LSU coaching search is still ongoing, and the last of the best 3 open jobs has yet to be filled. Now, the Tigers have to contend with Oklahoma’s vacancy, too. On Sunday, USC hired Lincoln Riley, and Florida hired Billy Napier. Now, LSU must make a hire quickly. The Tigers apparently put all of their eggs in one basket with Riley, and the former Oklahoma coach shot those rumors down Saturday night with an emphatic statement. Then overnight, USC was able to finalize a deal with Riley that shocked the country.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO