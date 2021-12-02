ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose Parade hosts Mark Steines and Leeza Gibbons talk about the 75th anniversary of the parade

By Sam Rubin, Monica Cooper
 1 day ago

Mark Steines and Leeza Gibbons talked about the 75th New Year’s Day Rose Parade. They also talked about two additional shows, “The Rose Reflection” and the four-part series “Rose Parade Uncovered,” which will show the preparation that takes place leading up to the parade.

Catch the first two episodes of “Rose Parade Uncovered” at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, and the last two episodes at 7 p.m. Dec. 18. You can watch “The Rose Reflection” at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Tune in to the Rose Parade with Mark and Leeze on New Year’s Day on KTLA Channel 5.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 2, 2021.

