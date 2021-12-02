Kalamazoo State Theatre added to register of historic places

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo State Theatre has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The theatre joins almost 2,000 Michigan properties on the official federal list, the theatre said in a Thursday release. A property must be at least 50 years old and be significant with historic integrity to be added to the list.

The State Theatre opened over 90 years ago. Slated to be turned into a parking lot in the mid-1980s, it was saved when it was bought by The Hinman Company of Kalamazoo in 1985.

“I bought it because I thought it was a significant part of Kalamazoo’s history; it was a part of my memories growing up, and I thought it would be a shame to tear it down,” The Hinman Company CEO Roger Hinman said in the release. “Not really knowing that I was doing it at the time, I made it my mission to do what I could to save it for the community.”

The Hinman Company has live performances and theatrical screenings at the theatre. Show information and tickets can be found at kazoostate.com.

