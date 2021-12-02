ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuomo under federal probe over sexual harassment, COVID-19 response

By Sarah Vasile
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under federal investigation over several sexual harassment accusations and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a legal services contract.

The contract, filed the end of October, shows The Department of Justice requesting information regarding Cuomo’s COVID-19 response, including his misrepresentation of state nursing home deaths and his alleged use of state resources to publish a memoir.

The Department of Justice has also “undertaken an inquiry related to sexual harassment claims” against Cuomo, according to the contract.

Cuomo resigned in August amid accusations of sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior and undercounting COVID-19 deaths connected to nursing homes.

After an investigation from the attorney general’s office determined Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women — in and out of state government.

He has continually denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation by Attorney General Letitia James “politically motivated.”

