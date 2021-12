A woman who intervened when dogs broke out into a fight was found dead in her own backyard, Texas police said. Houston Police Department officers were sent to a home on the southwest side of the city on Friday, Nov. 19, when they learned of a possible dead person at the home. When officers arrived, police said, they found the body of 48-year-old Tiffany Frangione in the backyard with “puncture wounds to her neck.

