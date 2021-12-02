Norwin area: Christmas tree sale, grief program, more

Boy Scouts to sell Christmas trees

Boy Scout Troop 284 of Irwin will sell Christmas trees — 6- to- 8-foot Frazier firs — in the Busy Beaver parking lot at the Norwin Hills Shopping Center, Route 30, North Huntingdon.

The tree stand will be open 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 11; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 12.

Those interested in obtaining luminaries can place an order by Dec. 11. The luminaries will be delivered the weekend of Dec. 18.

Orders can be placed online at Troop284Irwin.com.

Mail orders and payment should be sent to Boy Scout Troop 284, 1670 Craig Drive, North Huntingdon, PA 15642.

Program to focus on coping with grief during holidays

Stephanie Schmitt, a licensed counselor, will discuss sadness during the holidays during a free program for teenagers and adults at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Come, Talk Inc., 321 Main St., Irwin.

Those attending will be invited to share their experiences, concerns and questions. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

Those interesting should RSVP by Dec. 13 to Amanda at come.talk15642@gmail.com or by phone at 724-978-1330.

Queen of Angels school donates to food bank

The Queen of Angels Catholic School in North Huntingdon recently raised $1,249 for the turkey drive sponsored by the St. Vincent de Paul food bank at St. Agnes Church in North Huntingdon.

Irwin police officer resigns

Irwin Borough has lost one of its part-time police officers.

David Penn, a former Penn Hills police officer, resigned from the force. His letter was accepted at Irwin council’s Nov. 30 meeting.

Final election results certified in Westmoreland County

The Westmoreland County Elections Board closed the book on the Nov. 2 general election.

The board issued its final certifications Nov. 29 in the races for judges of election and election inspectors, two categories of races that took an additional week to tally results.

Commissioners, who serve as the board of elections, also approved the final certification of votes totals for the other races on the ballot that included vacancies on state courts, county row offices, municipal councils and school boards.

More than 88,000 voters cast ballots this fall in Westmoreland County, where 987 separate races were contested.

The final, certified vote totals are posted on the county’s website.

Essay contest open to high school students

The 2022 Pennsylvania American Legion Essay Contest is offering scholarships totaling $9,000 for high school students.

Those in grades 9-12 at public, private, parochial and cyber/home schools are eligible.

The essay theme is “What does the 19th Amendment mean to me?” The 19th Amendment established women’s right to vote.

First prize in the statewide contest is $3,500, with $3,000 for second place and $2,500 for third place.

Essays must be submitted to the student’s local American Legion post by Jan. 8. Each post will determine a winner, which then will be submitted to Westmoreland County District 31 essay chairman by Jan. 22.

More information can be found at pa-legion.com/programs, then click on the “student and youth” tab. You can also email District 31 Essay Chairman Jim Drnjevich at jgdrnjevich@aol.com.