The vibrancy on campus has returned! We have proven to be one of the safest campuses in the nation throughout the pandemic. This allows us to have our eye on the future. Let’s begin with our growing enrollment. The university welcomed a record number of first-year undergraduate students. Overall enrollment is more than 19,700 students when you factor in our campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai, and Kosovo.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO