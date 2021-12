Washington-area families are invited to make their next favorite holiday decoration during the Washington Public Library’s annual Holiday Gone Green event. Youth Services Librarian Jenisa Harris will be teaching those of all ages how to transform old holiday greeting cards into a wreath. Harris shares how she comes up with each recyclable activity, “I use inspiration from Pinterest and just other crafts I’ve done. I saw the holiday wreaths with Christmas cards, you cut around the images on the card and kind of collage them on the wreath. I saw something like that and thought, ‘Oh, that’s really cool. I think a lot of people would like that. It could be snowflakes, it could be Santas, snowmen. So I think it’s a great way to use holiday cards and have something fun to hang up in your home.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO