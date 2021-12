GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have still not lost back to back regular season games in nearly three years of the Matt LaFleur era. The Pack picked up their ninth win of the season, tied for the most in the NFL and it was a big one, over a fellow NFC contender in the LA Rams, winning 36-28. At long last, one of the most banged up teams in the NFL has reached their bye week and are in the driver’s seat for a stretch run.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO