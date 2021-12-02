Armed man arrested after standoff in front of U.N. complex in NYC

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A man armed with a gun seen pacing in front of United Nations headquarters in New York City was taken into custody Thursday after an hours-long standoff, police said.

The man is "now in custody and there is NO THREAT to the public," the New York Police Department tweeted about 1:45 p.m., nearly three hours after dozens of police vehicles and officers descended on the area near the U.N. complex at East 42nd Street and First Avenue in Manhattan.

The law enforcement response resulted in traffic jams as authorities blocked off streets in the area.

The incident prompted a temporary lockdown at the U.N., spokeswoman Stephane Dujarric told CBS News.

Photos showed a white-haired man, wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans who was pacing back and forth while holding a gun under his chin. Witnesses said the man was heard making statements about the environment and complaining about his family, the New York Daily News reported.

He eventually put down his gun and surrendered peacefully after handing an officer a red folder believed to contain an environmental manifesto.