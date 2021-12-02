2nd threat reported at Blue Springs South High School

For the second day in a row, a threatening message was found in a bathroom at Blue Springs South High School.

On Wednesday, the school announced there would be an additional police presence in light of the threatening graffiti message .

Ryan Gettings, the principal at the school, sent a letter to families confirming that a similar threat was found in a separate bathroom.

Gettings said a student responsible for Thursday's threat was found.

"Today we discovered new graffiti in another restroom similar to what was found earlier in the week," Gettings said in the letter to families. "I can confidently tell you that the student responsible for the graffiti today has been identified."

Gettings didn't say whether the student caught Thursday was responsible for Wednesday's threat.

He also said no other details on the incident could be shared due to student privacy laws.

KSHB 41 obtained a picture of the graffiti threat, confirmed by the Blue Springs Police Department, that threatened violence at the school Friday.

