Valuing TimeWarner As A Standalone Business

 1 day ago
TimeWarner is worth valuing as a standalone business and its ability to drive shareholder rewards. AT&T (NYSE: T)'s stock has been suffering. As we discussed here, we feel it's heavily undervalued, however, we want to focus on one facet of the business. Specifically, the purpose of this article is to discuss...

Seeking Alpha

Centessa Pharmaceuticals directors purchase shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA +1.6%) Director De Rubertis Francesco who is a 10% owner of the company purchased 97,151 shares at $11.62 - $12.62 worth ~$1.2M on Nov.30. Also, Director Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) with 10% ownership acquired 97,151 shares at $11.62 - $12.62. Quick look at ownership structure:. On Dec.1,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

BHP extends Noront Resources offer deadline by another month

BHP (BHP -5.5%) says it is continuing talks with Wyloo Metals over the Noront Resources (OTCPK:NOSOF) acquisition, so it has extended the deadline for Noront shareholders to accept its takeover bid to January 14. BHP and Wyloo have made escalating bids over the past several months for Noront, which is...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Carlyle invests in GTCR's portfolio firm Resonetics

Funds affiliated with global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) have made a strategic investment in private equity firm GTCR's portfolio company, Resonetics. Resonetics sold a minority equity stake to Carlyle, valuing at ~$2.25B. Headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, Resonetics specializes in micro-manufacturing for medical devices, targeting interventional and minimally-invasive applications across...
NASHUA, NH
#Timewarner#At T#Whole Foods#Disca#Discovery#Discovery Plus
Seeking Alpha

Burford Capital: When Complexity Generates Opportunities

Burford Capital is the global leader in litigation finance but the market is still suspicious about its results. Understanding the business model: what’s litigation finance?. Burford (NYSE:BUR) is the global leader in litigation finance. BUR finances all the people that can’t pay the total amount of their legal costs in exchange for a share of the estimated compensation that they will receive at the end of the legal case (if they win). In this case, a claim becomes an asset, and its value is proportionate to its costs and probability of a win. These claims and their associated value are really difficult to evaluate and that’s why they are treated with level 3 accounting. There are many different forms of investments, from stocks to private equity to venture capital; litigation financing is just one of them, instead of investing in companies, Burford is investing their capital in lawsuits (that are likely to be won).
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Tianrong Internet surges after acquisition by Wilton Management

Tianrong Internet Products and Services (OTCPK:TIPS +6.5%) has surged following its acquisition by Wilton subsidiary, Wilton Management. Tianrong Internet is a medtech and medical device investment company. As a result of the deal, Wilton now holds 59% of TIPS common stock. Commenting on the acquisition, Wilton CEO and Managing Partner...
BUSINESS
Zoom drops 3% as Microsoft unveils cheap standalone version of Teams

Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are dropping 3.5% to $203.94 as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) unveiled a standalone version of Teams for small businesses. Microsoft Team Essentials will cost $4 per user per month and get access to core features of Teams, without having to also subscribe to Office, The Verge notes. In...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

DocuSign: The Market Is Overreacting, Strong Buy

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU), a leader in e-Signatures, plunged 30% after the company submitted its third-quarter earnings card yesterday. A weaker than expected sales forecast is weighing on DocuSign’s valuation, but the market is overreacting!. Why DocuSign is a long-term buy. Significant drops in pricing present an opportunity to buy...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

We Move Back To Buy On DocuSign

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Salesforce Stock to Kick Off 2022

Salesforce is anticipating yet another year of 20%-plus revenue growth in 2022. The long-term goal of $50 billion in sales by calendar year 2025 is still on track. Profit margins continue to rise as the software giant reaches increasingly efficient scale. Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), one of the pioneers of cloud computing...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

BioCryst announces inducement grants to 11 new employees

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:BCRX) compensation committee of the company board granted 11 newly-hired employees inducement options to purchase 84K shares on Nov.30. The options have an exercise price of $12.06/share and vest in four equal annual installments commencing on 1-year anniversary of the grant date. Each stock option has a 10-year...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

ST Energy Transition prices $250M IPO, trading starts today

ST Energy Transition I (NYSE:STET.U) priced 25M Stakeholder Aligned Initial Listing, or SAIL security, at $10/SAIL security; underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 3.75M additional SAIL securities. The SAIL securities will be listed on NYSE and trade under the ticker symbol “STET.U” commencing Dec. 3, 2021. Each SAIL...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

