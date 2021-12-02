ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW System names committee members tasked with replacing outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank

By Logan Reigstad
 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin System on Thursday named 21 people to the committee tasked with replacing outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

The Chancellor Search and Screen Committee, made up of students, professors, regents and community members, will be tasked with determining and interviewing candidates, who will then be forwarded to a special regent committee. In a news release, UW System said the search committee is set to meet in December ahead of a national search for Blank’s replacement beginning in January.

The search committee will be chaired by Regent Vice President Karen Walsh. Susan Hagness, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Department Chair, will serve as vice-chair.

Other search committee members include:

  • Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, Regent
  • Jon Eckhardt, Associate Professor, School of Business
  • Ndemazea Fonkem, Student
  • Gail Ford, Director, PEOPLE Program, Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement
  • Robert Golden, Dean, School of Medicine and Public Health
  • Luis Gonzalez-Quizhpe, Student
  • Erik Iverson, Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation
  • Mike Jones, Regent
  • Tracey L. Klein, Regent
  • Aerin Leigh Lammers, Student
  • Edmund Manydeeds III, Regent President
  • John W. Miller, Regent
  • Adena Rissman, Professor, Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology
  • Ananth Seshadri, Professor and Department Chair, Department of Economics
  • Jack Salzwedel, Community Representative
  • Mike Shannon, Community Representative
  • Samantha Skenandore, Community Representative
  • Lisa Walters, Administrative Manager, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration
  • Anja Wanner, Professor and Department Chair, Department of English

Blank announced in October she is stepping down at the end of the current academic year to become the president of Northwestern University. She joined UW-Madison in July 2013.

