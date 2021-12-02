UW System names committee members tasked with replacing outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin System on Thursday named 21 people to the committee tasked with replacing outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

The Chancellor Search and Screen Committee, made up of students, professors, regents and community members, will be tasked with determining and interviewing candidates, who will then be forwarded to a special regent committee. In a news release, UW System said the search committee is set to meet in December ahead of a national search for Blank’s replacement beginning in January.

The search committee will be chaired by Regent Vice President Karen Walsh. Susan Hagness, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Department Chair, will serve as vice-chair.

Other search committee members include:

Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, Regent

Jon Eckhardt, Associate Professor, School of Business

Ndemazea Fonkem, Student

Gail Ford, Director, PEOPLE Program, Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement

Robert Golden, Dean, School of Medicine and Public Health

Luis Gonzalez-Quizhpe, Student

Erik Iverson, Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation

Mike Jones, Regent

Tracey L. Klein, Regent

Aerin Leigh Lammers, Student

Edmund Manydeeds III, Regent President

John W. Miller, Regent

Adena Rissman, Professor, Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology

Ananth Seshadri, Professor and Department Chair, Department of Economics

Jack Salzwedel, Community Representative

Mike Shannon, Community Representative

Samantha Skenandore, Community Representative

Lisa Walters, Administrative Manager, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration

Anja Wanner, Professor and Department Chair, Department of English

Blank announced in October she is stepping down at the end of the current academic year to become the president of Northwestern University. She joined UW-Madison in July 2013.

