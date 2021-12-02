ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narduzzi says he’s about loyalty, not about the money

By Jeff Hathhorn
PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Really it starts with almost any college football coach that has success, especially a big year. The rumors start to your name with job openings at other schools.

It became more focused on Narduzzi after a November 25 th tweet from CBS national writer Dennis Dodd ‘IF—big IF—Pat Narduzzi goes elsewhere hearing he will stay throughout the ACC champ game.’

Away we go.

The statement carries so many questions about credibility, yet someone sees it.  Without the media help anymore, it takes off on social media.  Then two days before playing for the ACC Championship, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is asked about it.

“I’m all about loyalty,” Narduzzi said Thursday.  “It ain’t about the money.  It shouldn’t be about the money.  You see some of these ‘I can’t turn it down’.  I’m not going to get into coaches and who made what decision.”

“I think our kids know where I stand, but then when things happen.  You see a Brian Kelly leave in the middle of the night, you kind of wonder.”

“I’m happy in Pittsburgh.  Pittsburgh is my home.  I have a daughter that’s a sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh.”

Narduzzi said he turned down five head coaching jobs before he took the one at Pitt in December 2014.  He noted he’s also turned down more money not only to be a head coach, but a coordinator over his time at Pitt.

“I’m not like some of these other guys,” Narduzzi said.  “That’s what it is.  That’s how I feel.  Two days before I took this job, I turned down Colorado State.  I’m happy where I am.  It’s not about the money.”

“I’m making $800,000, I turned down $3 million.  You say I’m an idiot.  It ain’t about that.  Those are facts.  It’s never going to be about that.”

Narduzzi said he has a piece of paper in his office that he has on display.  It was carried by his father, a former head coach at Youngstown State, in his pocket and he said it has the word ‘loyalty’ written on it.

“It’s about the people,” Narduzzi said.  “There is a reason you make decisions, it’s about the people.”

“It’s about being happy every day.”

We see so much in the college game, but right now for loyalty and happiness, Narduzzi says he is staying at Pitt.

Haden out again, Heyward could miss with 'illness'

Imagine if you will a Steelers 3-man defensive front featuring numbers 61, 57 and 99 which would be no problem if that's the scout team preparing for the Ravens. But it appears there is a good chance you may see that group playing against the Ravens.
Haden continues to miss practice with foot issue

Cornerback Joe Haden's foot injury is continuing to keep him off the practice field for the Steelers For the second straight day this week, Haden did not practice with his injury. He's missed the past two games with the same injury.
Clark: 'It's time for Big Ben to take a seat'

Talking on "Get Up" Friday morning, the former Steelers safety said, "I owe my Super Bowl ring to Ben Roethlisberger, with all that being said, time is up, it's time to move on, it's time to see what else you have in that locker room," said Clark.
Dunlap: Claypool and his music, It Was A Story

Let's get this straight: I'm not against playing a little music at football practice. And I'm the last person who will ever be accused of being The Fun Police. But also know the time and place. Read the room. Don't be totally tone deaf.
