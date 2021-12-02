ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Indigenous gamers advocate for representation and education

By Jessica Mundie, Religion News Service LLC
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVZ5b_0dCVHEqU00

(RNS) — Marlon Weekusk, a member of the Onion Lake Cree Nation from Saskatoon, in central Canada, is known by his icon: a howling white wolf that has held significance for him throughout his spiritual journey as a Cree.

Those who know him expect conversations about tokenizing Indigenous people and representation of Cree characters in the video games he plays for fun and profit — Call of Duty and Dead by Daylight.

Weekusk is a streamer — an expert video gamer who plays for a public of mostly other avid gamers — and like other Indigenous streamers, he offers running commentary while he plays: critiques of popular games, opinions about streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming and stories about his culture and spirituality.

As well known as Weekusk’s identity is to his fans in the small world of Indigenous gaming, he realizes that he and his culture go almost completely unrecognized in the greater gaming world. And he is determined to change that by educating the online world while empowering other Indigenous content creators.

Weekusk said that on Indigenous reserves, sports tend to be the main pastime for kids, but “there are a lot of Indigenous youth that just don’t fit into the sports area,” he said.

Are your old video games worth anything?

Weekusk fit into the latter category. He and his siblings and cousins spent hours sitting around their TV chatting. He said it was a time to escape.

Today, Weekusk, a commerce student at the University of Saskatchewan who is married with two children, livestreams on his own channel, Marmar Gaming.

Weekusk occasionally features a Cree word of the day during his streams, explaining its meaning and origins. He also answers questions from viewers: What is the significance of offering tobacco? What is a powwow? What does he think about Indigenous characters in video games?

In a recent stream, Weekusk discussed the controversy surrounding the Chief Poundmaker character in the game Civilization VI. The game developers have been accused of cultural appropriation by the Poundmaker Cree Nation.

Weekusk said his goal is to show that Indigenous streamers can occupy this creative space and do it successfully. He wants to motivate and inspire other Indigenous people to take on similar roles. “Gaming has allowed me to be a positive role model for young Indigenous kids,” he said.

“I’m not prancing around in my regalia or anything like that,” said Weekusk. “I’m just sharing stories and relating to other people.”

Other Indigenous streamers are bringing their cultures to their gaming platforms. Aretha Greatrix, who is from Kashechewan First Nation in the James Bay area of northern Ontario, has been streaming video games on her channel SimplyAretha for more than a year. Greatrix, who was born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, is focused on fostering community among Indigenous streamers.

“We need to figure out who we are, so we can help support one another,” she said.

Last year for Native American Heritage Month in November, Greatrix invited streamers to her channel to discuss Indigenous representation in video games as they battled live. She played games such as Never Alone, which includes Indigenous communities in its plot, and Civilization VI (despite its appropriation of Chief Poundmaker).

“I try to create space for education and conversation,” said Greatrix.

Cedric Sweet, of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, shares his identity with viewers around the world via his channel ChiefSweet , named for his great-grandfather and great-uncle, who were both chiefs of his tribe. Sweet said he draws a mix of Indigenous and non-Indigenous viewers, which leads to lots of conversation and questions about his culture.

“There are so many Indigenous cultures,” said Sweet. “And I am happy to educate and talk about mine.”

Sweet, who lives in Ada, Oklahoma, said Indigenous people have flocked to video game streaming since he began in 2016. One reason for the increase, he theorizes, is that historically lamentable internet connections on reservations have slowly gotten better in the United States and Canada.

“I see so many Native streamers in the scene now, it is really blossoming,” said Sweet. “I think right now is the best time to be a Native content creator.”

Some, however, such as Nathan Cheechoo, from Moose Cree First Nation on Treaty 9 Territory in northern Ontario, said gamers in his home area are still waiting for better internet and more recognition. Cheechoo, who streams on his channel realswampthings , likes to advocate for the support of gaming with hopes that other Indigenous people may choose to pursue it.

Cheechoo said it is up to the streaming platforms to feature Indigenous gamers more prominently on their sites. In the past, Twitch has celebrated Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month. In June, Indigenous History Month in Canada, and in November, Native American Heritage Month in the United States, the platform held no such events.

What is the metaverse? A look at what Big Tech views as the next stage of the internet

“It hurts because we can bring so much to platforms across the continent, yet the support for awareness is lacking,” said Cheechoo.

More support and awareness for Indigenous content creators means more opportunities, said Cheechoo. Knowing that there are companies, games, organizations and platforms that celebrate Indigenous people respectfully is important.

“This will allow for the future of Indigenous players to be proud of their identity,” he said.

On the other hand, both Cheechoo and Sweet said they do not get much hate from viewers because they are Indigenous — in part, they said, because commenters do not realize that Indigenous people still exist.

“Most people assume Indigenous people are extinct,” said Cheechoo. “So, we are definitely not a focus to those that like to criticize.”

This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
newscentermaine.com

Native American Boarding Schools: A Lost History

For decades, many American Indian children were forced to attend government-funded boarding schools designed to sever Native cultures, languages and traditions. At the University of Minnesota, Morris, professor Gabriel Desrosiers teaches 20 students Anishinaabemowin – the language of the Ojibwe people. It does not escape him that 120 years ago,...
EDUCATION
Wide Open Eats

Use This Native Land Map To Learn the Indigenous History of Your Land

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, many are finalizing guest lists and dinner menus. However, another subset of Americans are feeling called to acknowledge the real history behind this holiday, the one that doesn't involve the pilgrims and Native Americans peacefully sharing a feast. One way to acknowledge all that Columbus and his settlers did upon arriving in America is to learn which Native American land you live on, and this native land map is a good place to start.
SOCIETY
TheConversationCanada

Fraudulent claims of indigeneity: Indigenous nations are the identity experts

There is a growing movement to identify and call-out people who have fraudulently held positions by claiming indigeneity like Cheyanne Turions, Joseph Boyden, Michelle Latimer and Carrie Bourassa. The fraudulent claims of indigeneity are so widespread that the term “pretendians” has become part of regular vocabulary. On the surface, this seems to align with the interests of Indigenous Peoples, but with the call-outs come underlying components of colonialism. Namely, that Indigenous nations are not being recognized as the authorities when determining indigeneity. Genealogy as the only factor Those quick to call-out are often not clamouring for Indigenous nations’ jurisdiction over citizenship,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
New York Post

How disgraced health expert Carrie Bourassa passed as indigenous for years

Carrie Bourassa’s Instagram page describes her as an “Indigenous feminist” and “proud Metis” with an addiction to lattes. Only her penchant for caffeine was true. Bourassa, a professor in the department of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan and a leading expert on indigenous issues, has been exposed as a fraud. A family tree prepared by a group of academics who were suspicious of her ancestral claims shows that Bourassa is of Swiss, Hungarian, Polish and Czechoslovakian origins and has not one ounce of indigenous blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
southseattleemerald.com

Highline Indigenous Voices Celebration Features Art, Education, Stories

Highline Public Schools Native Education Program will host an Indigenous Voices Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 27, 1–7 p.m., highlighting and honoring the work done by Indigenous earth/water protectors and First Nations food sovereignty leaders. The event will include viewings of two films, AWAKE: A Dream from Standing Rock and GATHER, as well as discussion about issues of importance to Indigenous communities — including the sacred work of water and land protectors — and sharings from Highline Native Education.
KING COUNTY, WA
mining.com

Denison adopts Indigenous peoples policy aimed at reconciliation

The directors of Denison Mines (TSX: DML; NYSE: DNN) have adopted a formal Indigenous peoples policy in the spirit of reconciliation. The policy outlines the company’s commitment to act towards advancing reconciliation. This new policy reflects Denison’s belief that reconciliation is advanced through collaboration with Indigenous peoples and communities to...
BUSINESS
The Daily Yonder

Tribal Members Across Oklahoma Reflect on Indigenous Peoples’ Day

This story was originally published by Cronkite News. Eli Grayson has a sovereignty issue with the notion of an Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Grayson, 59, a Muscogee Nation citizen and Freedman descendant who lives in Tulsa, calls himself an “unabashed advocate and financial supporter of the rights of the Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous People#Canada#Gamer#Cree#Tokenizing Indigenous#Twitch Youtube Gaming#Facebook Gaming
thecut.com

This Professor Reportedly Claimed to Be Indigenous for Years

Another allegedly white woman has been accused of faking her identity as a woman of color, this time in Canada. Former scientific director of the Institute of Indigenous Peoples’ Health Carrie Bourassa has been accused of faking her Indigenous identity. But unlike the instances of Rachel Dolezal, who wrote an entire book about her decision to identify as a Black woman, or Marvel Comics’ editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, who advanced his career by pretending to be Japanese, this time there might be some consequences.
SOCIETY
goodbeerhunting.com

Myths and Misunderstandings — The Challenges Native Americans Confront in Craft Beer

I include myself in that equation, despite my own family background. My father was born and raised on the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and was an enrolled member of that tribe. His grandmother, a native speaker of Choctaw, was one of the roughly 100,000 Native Americans listed on the Dawes Rolls, a survey conducted by the U.S. Government to assign land rights to the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek, and Seminole tribes between 1898 and 1914. When I was growing up in California, my Oklahoma-born grandfather preferred to swear or say other bad words in Choctaw, rather than English, and he told me stories about his father’s experience brewing Choc Beer, one of our country’s original beer styles.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
The Spokesman-Review

A Fairchild sergeant embraces his newly discovered Indigenous roots

Ten years ago in New Jersey, a house fire spread through Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Weiant’s family home. It destroyed family records and other documents, muddying any potential attempts to trace his family’s lineage. Through help from his biological father and other resources, Weiant, who is stationed at...
MILITARY
Mother Jones

Dear White People: Here’s How to Honor Native Americans

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. November is my annual season of ambivalence. Although I love autumn, its poignant air of loss and the promise of renewal, it has the bittersweet distinction of also being Native American history month.
SOCIETY
Daily Princetonian

American Studies Fellow Tiffany King discusses upcoming seminar, Black and Indigenous feminism, and land acknowledgement

Tiffany King will join the American Studies Department as Anschutz Distinguished Fellow for the spring 2022 semester. King is currently an associate professor of women, gender, and sexuality studies (WGS) at the University of Virginia. In an interview with The Daily Princetonian, King discusses her upcoming spring seminar “Black and...
SOCIETY
Silicon Republic

Women Invent and the power of media representation

Having launched in 2013, Silicon Republic’s Women Invent campaign has become a powerful tool to ensure women in STEM get the spotlight they deserve. Every year, 8 March marks International Women’s Day, which has become an opportunity to celebrate women across the world and also tackle important discussions around gender equality, pay gaps and discrimination.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
arcamax.com

Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today

It's commonly believed that Native American origins reach far back to late in the Ice Age when the first humans ventured across the Bering Strait and into what is now North America. Over time, they dispersed across the continent and into South America, establishing distinct tribes, territories, and cultures. Some Native American tribes believe humans were always here, and many researchers are confident waves of people arrived at different times and by different means.
POLITICS
adafruit.com

Indigenous AI

Indigenous AI is the home page for the Indigenous Protocol and AI Working Group who are focused on Building the next generation of AI:. The working group is interested the following questions:. From an Indigenous perspective, what should our relationship with A.I. be?. How can Indigenous epistemologies and ontologies contribute...
COMPUTERS
WTAJ

WTAJ

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy