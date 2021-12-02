ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

DEEP, emergency crews respond to rolled over oil truck in Southington

By Lauren Sellew, Record-Journal staff
 1 day ago
SOUTHINGTON — Local emergency crews and representatives from DEEP are on the scene of a reported rollover of an oil delivery truck that happened...

Record-Journal

Wallingford Police Blotter from Nov. 7 – 30.

WALLINGFORD — Arrests reported by the Wallingford Police:. Dipakbhan P. Patel, 48, 604 N. Colony Road, Apt. 2F, operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, 8:15 p.m. Aquell D. McKay-Henderson, 20, 13 Savin Park, West Haven, two counts second-degree failure to appear, 9:28 p.m. Nov. 23. Jennalee C. Methvin,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Record-Journal

More changes coming for busy trail crossing in Cheshire

CHESHIRE — The West Main Street crossing for the Farmington Canal Linear Trail is one of the most challenging in town. Due to the amount of traffic on West Main Street each day and the rate of speed many cars travel down that particular section of road, the town installed a high-intensity activated crosswalk beacon traffic control device — commonly referred to as a HAWK system.
CHESHIRE, CT
Record-Journal

State troopers again make arrest on a major highway

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — For the second time in three days, state troopers in Connecticut have had a confrontation with someone on a major roadway. In an incident late Sunday morning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 91 near Windsor, state police said that after a two-car accident occurred, the driver of one of the cars was standing outside the car and refused to move out of the roadway when directed by police.
WINDSOR, CT
Record-Journal

Pig Rig restaurant planning second location in Southington this spring

SOUTHINGTON — Pig Rig BBQ restaurant is planning a second location on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike in the spring, owner Dan Lanigan said Tuesday. “I’ve been through scary (times),” Lanigan said about expanding his Wallingford operation into Southington in the midst of a pandemic. “I have a really cool business. I’m a quirky character. I never aspire to be normal and that's reflected in my restaurant.”
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Record-Journal

Wallingford residents rally behind 6 left homeless in weekend fire

WALLINGFORD — Residents are donating clothing, toiletries and money to three households displaced by a fire on South Colony Road. “This town has always risen to the occasion, it's great to live in a community like that. Wallingford, they get together and make things happen,” said Nadine Nazario, bar manager at Lenny’s Cafe, which is collecting items for those affected by a fire that destroyed a three story residence at 167 S. Colony Road. on Saturday.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Meriden, CT
The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

