Burbank, CA

FBI investigates report of laser blurring vision of Burbank-bound pilot

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

BURBANK, Calif. (KNX) — A plane landed safely at Hollywood Burbank Airport despite a pilot’s vision being blurred by a laser Wednesday night.

Airport officials said a green laser struck the pilot’s eye shortly after Southwest Airlines Flight 4188 took off from Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport.

“The flight continued to Burbank, and once at the gate, the pilot was checked out by medical personnel,” a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement. A different first officer was called in to continue flying that night.

The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority police responded to the initial report, and have referred the investigation to the FBI.

