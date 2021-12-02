ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 03:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected at pass level and above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches possible, with up to 12 inches possible near the crest. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, with reduced visibilities possible during heavier snowfall.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northeast Puerto Rico and northeast Culebra. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, North Central and eastern St Croix. * WHEN...The rest of today, Saturday morning and Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 10:54:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and some beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Local exposed beaches at the southeastern sections of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 10:54:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and some beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Local exposed beaches at the southeastern sections of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of St Croix, San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and some beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 01:59:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-04 04:00:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 600 PM HST Tuesday for all Hawaiian Islands. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The island of Maui in Maui County * Until 400 AM HST. * At 159 AM HST, Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Water levels in streams and rivers have risen quickly, and will likely continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kaupo, Kipahulu, Kula, Nahiku, Keokea, Hana, Ulupalakua, Wailea, Makena, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa. This warning may need to be extended beyond 400 AM HST if flooding persists. This Flash Flood Warning replaces the previously issued Flood Advisory that was in effect for The island of Maui in Maui County. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MAUI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 03:53:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-04 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County Patchy dense fog over Volusia and Brevard counties will reduce visibilities below one half mile in spots at times. The dense fog will start to lift around 9 am.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 02:52:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occuring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Damage to power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 60 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 06:23:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Galveston Island; Inland Galveston DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Galveston, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 07:50:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Williams Locally Dense Fog This Morning Fog and freezing fog has moved back into the area encompassed by the SPS mainly north of US-30. Visibilities will be variable in time and space, and could change rapidly. Visibility has dropped to less than one mile or less in places. While temperatures are expected to slowly rise, roads could also become slick as long as the below freezing temperatures remain, especially bridges and overpasses. Hazardous driving conditions may be possible. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 07:13:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST /11 AM EST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some patchy slick spots are also possible where fog is densest and temperatures are below freezing.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Erie and Southern Erie Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy