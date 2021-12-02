Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 01:59:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-04 04:00:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 600 PM HST Tuesday for all Hawaiian Islands. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The island of Maui in Maui County * Until 400 AM HST. * At 159 AM HST, Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Water levels in streams and rivers have risen quickly, and will likely continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kaupo, Kipahulu, Kula, Nahiku, Keokea, Hana, Ulupalakua, Wailea, Makena, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa. This warning may need to be extended beyond 400 AM HST if flooding persists. This Flash Flood Warning replaces the previously issued Flood Advisory that was in effect for The island of Maui in Maui County. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

