Nease's Rheinhardt Harrison wins Mr. Cross Country; Bolles' Tony Ryan wins top coach award

Rheinhardt Harrison is closing as a champion.

The Nease senior, Northeast Florida's first back-to-back-to-back individual boys champion at the Florida High School Athletic Association championships, won the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Cross Country award Thursday.

Tony Ryan of Bolles won the girls cross country coach of the year after leading the Bulldogs to their record 13th team title at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee last month for Class 2A.

Harrison, who has signed with Oregon, finished both his junior and senior years without defeat in cross country to wrap up a high school career to rank among the most successful in Florida distance running history.

He broke the Florida 5K high school record on Oct. 2, running 14:45 at the New World Fall Spectacular near Cecil Field, and raced away to a winning time of 15:03.60 — a margin of 14 seconds — in the Class 4A championship in November. He also won the AAU national championship last December, running 15:08.72 in Tallahassee.

Harrison becomes the first Northeast Florida runner to win Mr. Cross Country since Creekside state champion Jimmy Clark in 2010.

The Florida Dairy Farmers award is the second for Harrison, who previously captured Mr. Track honors in the spring by winning the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.

Longtime Bolles coach Ryan won the coaching award after the Bulldogs' second consecutive girls championship in Class 2A.

Ryan previously led Bolles to championships in 2004, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2020. He also coached Bishop Kenny to state titles in 1994, 1995 and 1996.

Rob Circelli of Ponte Vedra was named coach of the year for Class 3A girls and Mike Rivera of Bolles won boys Class 2A coaching honors.

Bolles junior Jillian Candelino won the Class 2A runner of the year award, and St. Johns Country Day senior Matthew Stratton concluded his high school cross country career as Class 1A runner of the year.

Caroline Wells of Winter Springs was named Miss Track, and Bobby LaBrant of Indian Rocks Christian won boys coach of the year.

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nease's Rheinhardt Harrison wins Mr. Cross Country; Bolles' Tony Ryan wins top coach award