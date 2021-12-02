ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Nease's Rheinhardt Harrison wins Mr. Cross Country; Bolles' Tony Ryan wins top coach award

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UizP9_0dCVGcVv00

Rheinhardt Harrison is closing as a champion.

The Nease senior, Northeast Florida's first back-to-back-to-back individual boys champion at the Florida High School Athletic Association championships, won the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Cross Country award Thursday.

Tony Ryan of Bolles won the girls cross country coach of the year after leading the Bulldogs to their record 13th team title at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee last month for Class 2A.

Harrison, who has signed with Oregon, finished both his junior and senior years without defeat in cross country to wrap up a high school career to rank among the most successful in Florida distance running history.

Fantastic Friday: Bolles, Ponte Vedra win team cross country; three locals win FHSAA title

First Coast Varsity Weekly: Bolles defensive end Bradley Mann selects Vanderbilt football

He broke the Florida 5K high school record on Oct. 2, running 14:45 at the New World Fall Spectacular near Cecil Field, and raced away to a winning time of 15:03.60 — a margin of 14 seconds — in the Class 4A championship in November. He also won the AAU national championship last December, running 15:08.72 in Tallahassee.

Harrison becomes the first Northeast Florida runner to win Mr. Cross Country since Creekside state champion Jimmy Clark in 2010.

The Florida Dairy Farmers award is the second for Harrison, who previously captured Mr. Track honors in the spring by winning the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.

Longtime Bolles coach Ryan won the coaching award after the Bulldogs' second consecutive girls championship in Class 2A.

Ryan previously led Bolles to championships in 2004, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2020. He also coached Bishop Kenny to state titles in 1994, 1995 and 1996.

Rob Circelli of Ponte Vedra was named coach of the year for Class 3A girls and Mike Rivera of Bolles won boys Class 2A coaching honors.

Bolles junior Jillian Candelino won the Class 2A runner of the year award, and St. Johns Country Day senior Matthew Stratton concluded his high school cross country career as Class 1A runner of the year.

Caroline Wells of Winter Springs was named Miss Track, and Bobby LaBrant of Indian Rocks Christian won boys coach of the year.

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nease's Rheinhardt Harrison wins Mr. Cross Country; Bolles' Tony Ryan wins top coach award

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Oregon State
City
Bradley Junction, FL
Fox News

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, here's what happens

The Supreme Court may deliver a dramatic change to abortion jurisprudence in Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — potentially allowing states to radically change access to the procedure. While it's difficult to predict outcomes, observers have suggested the court's conservative majority will strike down decades of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Vanderbilt Football#Fhsaa#First Coast
NBC News

Why CNN's Chris Cuomo 'indefinite' suspension isn't enough

By and large, journalists realize they have to conduct themselves in certain ways to earn the public's trust. On a personal level, that means behaving ethically. On a professional level, that means adhering to professional journalistic norms, such as truth-telling and avoiding conflicts of interest. The journalism industry has identified...
TV & VIDEOS
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

232
Followers
284
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy