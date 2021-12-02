ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson Resident Claims $1M Texas Lottery Prize Off Scratch Ticket Bought In Dallas

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWE8k_0dCVGYvt00

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Richardson resident got lucky, and soon after, got $1 million richer.

The person who purchased a Texas Lottery scratch off ticket at Zack Chevron And Deli at 17604 Davenport Road in Dallas is remaining anonymous, but the Texas Lottery announced the winner did claim the $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 Extreme Cash game.

This was the last of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.57, including break-even prizes.

An Arlington resident won $1 million on a scratch off game in October.

That ticket was sold at the Circle K at 3980 South Belt Line Road in Grand Prairie.

K945

This Texas City Named Best Place to Live in the Entire Country

I was born in Texas. Just typing that phrase fills me with pride. In fact, save for a handful of years our family spent moving from base to base across the world, I lived in my home state up until about 5 years ago. While Louisiana (and the Shreveport - Bossier City area especially) is no slouch in the awesome living department, I still miss the Lone Star State dearly. Apparently, I'm not the only one that thinks Texas is the best - and, I'm not just talking about my fellow Texans.
