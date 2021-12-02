Spurs' Doug McDermott: Probable Thursday

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that starting power forward Doug McDermott will miss tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns as he deals with right knee inflammation. McDermott missed a three-game stretch from October 28 to November 3 because of right knee inflammation, and this will be the fourth game the veteran sharpshooter has sat out this season.
Doug McDermott pretty much stayed in his hotel room during the Spurs’ recent trip to Minneapolis. To be clear, the eighth-year forward has nothing against the Twin Cities. His voluntary isolation was all about his ongoing efforts to avoid contracting COVID-19. “Wear a mask, try not to be too close...
Drake’s so-called ‘new parents’ speak out regarding a picture of them together that went viral after a Thunder vs. Rockets game. The couple that went viral consists of Renee, 71, and Jim, 75, who were sitting courtside beside the famous rapper at the Paycom center. Via USA TODAY. “Well, I...
LA Lakers Dwight Howard has proclaimed his love for the serpents. Talk about Medusa having a home after all, and it is definitely going to be Dwight’s house. The 35-year-old plays as a Centre for the LA Lakers and is averaging 5.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game this season with 14 minutes average time on the court. The Lakers have had a catastrophic season till now. With no impressive play to execute it seems as if the Lakers have hit the “artistic slump.”
The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
Kemba Walker was once one of the best offensive point guards in his prime with the Charlotte Hornets. At his best, he was averaging 25.6 PPG and carrying the Hornets offensively. However, injuries have slowed him down in recent years. He played 18 games for the Knicks this season, averaging...
Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
With about a quarter of the season officially in the rearview mirror, now is the team that teams will begin some serious self-reflection. All around the NBA, there are teams itching for a change, and the Lakers, Kings, and Sixers are probably at the top of that list. Whether it's...
DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
Klay Thompson just put in his first scrimmage session with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League and unsurprisingly, the All-Star shooting guard made an immediate impact. Thompson apparently made his first 18 shots in practice as he made it abundantly clear that rust isn’t going to be an issue for him moving forward.
Whenever the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers match up, there is always some excitement from fans worldwide, but also in the city of Los Angeles. Those two are generally considered big-market teams who are city rivals, and with that comes a lot of attention. While the Lakers-Clippers game...
Potentially enlarging his ownership holdings big time, LeBron James and the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) announced plans to acquire the Pittsburgh Penguins. The group has agreed to purchase a controlling stake in the National Hockey League team. The sale calls for FSG to spend about $900 million, Sportskeeda reported. The...
The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
Earlier this week, it was announced that Kemba Walker and Blake Griffin (both multiple-time All-Stars) would be benched by their respective teams. It was a shocking and even saddening move for many, including Paul Pierce, who sent the following Tweet in response:. “So you telling me Kemba Walker and Blake...
Following the battle of L.A where Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers went against each other at Staples center, Skip Bayless a sports columnist, critic and one of the biggest LeBron hater fired a shot towards the King after Lakers fell short to win over the Clippers. The recent...
The Grizzlies bear down and outhustle the Jazz in 119-118 win. This one stings. A close loss, at home, against a budding rival (more on that later), against an inferior team. But you know what? I think this was a more impressive win for the Grizzlies than it was a disappointing loss for the Jazz. And I bet that a few months from now, when the sting is gone, this loss is less surprising than it might be right now.
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (hamstring) is listed as doubtful to play in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks is unlikely to play against the Timberwolves after recent right hamstring soreness. Expect Kyle Anderson to log more minutes against a Minnesota unit ranked 12th in defensive rating on Saturday night if Brooks is inactive.
